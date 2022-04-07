Chanel takes a stand against Moscow but the Russian influencers are not there and protest

The fashion house Chanel, in response to the invasion of Ukraine, he announced that he had stopped selling its products to Russian customers, if they intend to buy abroad to take the purchases to their homeland. The maison had already closed its boutiques in Russia but now this move has attracted fierce criticism from Russians, especially influencers, who have counterattacked with a social protest very unique.

“The most recent sanctioning laws of the EU and Switzerland include a prohibition of sale, supply, transfer or export, directly or indirectlyof luxury goods to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia or for use in Russia ‘”, Chanel specified in a statement.” We have initiated a procedure to ask customers for whom we do not know the residence principal to confirm that the items they are purchasing will not be used in Russia. “

It is a difficult measure to apply, but some Russian influencers have complained on social media that they have been asked to identify themselves, only to see each other denied the ability to purchase products in Chanel boutiquesfrom Paris to the United Arab Emirates.

Thus broke out the protest of Russian VIPs, showgirls and Russian TV stars who decided to destroy Chanel bags already in their possession, filming everything and posting it on their social networks. A symbolic but already viral boycott on every social network.

The first to do so, according to the Ukrainian agency UNIAN, was the actress Maryna Ermoshkina. Mega scissors in hand, Ermoshkina appears on Instagram in a video as she tears apart a black clutch bag. Chanel “humiliates her compatriots and discriminates against people on the basis of nationality“, he said in the meantime of Chanel. And again:” No bag is worth the love of the homeland. “Ditto the TV presenter Victoria Bonya, who in front of her more than 9 million Instagram followers has torn her shoulder strap to shreds:” Not I have never seen any brand so disrespectful to its customers. Hi Hi Chanel“.







