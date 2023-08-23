India is the fourth country to land on lunar soil. Prime Minister Modi: “We can all aspire to the Moon and beyond”

India officially landed on the moon with the Chandrayaan-3 mission: after the automated descent which lasted about 20 minutes, in fact, the lander Vikramwhich carries the Pragyan rover, has successfully completed soft landing in the lunar South Pole region.

Indian probe to the moon — The moon landing of the Vikram lander of the Indian Chandrayaan-3 mission blew up the control room of the National Space Agency, which greeted the success of the mission with a thunderous applause. The entire enterprise was broadcast live on the social channels of theSpace Research Organization of India (Isro). A few days after the crash of the Russian mission Luna-25, therefore, India asserts itself as the fourth power in the world on the Moon (after the Soviet Union, the USA and China) as well as being the first to land in the lunar South Pole, in a region potentially rich in water ice.

the phases of the landing — The lunar landing of the Indian Chandrayaan-3 mission has taken place around 14:33 Italian time: everything went as expected with the first phase of hard braking which led the lander to descend from 30 to 7.4 kilometers in height, followed by the second phase of smoother braking, which lasted three minutes instead. Lastly, the vertical descent which led the lander to descend from a height of 800 meters until it touched the ground. According to the space agency, the spacecraft is able to orientate its own positioning matching the images captured by its cameras to a lunar map programmed into his on-board computer.

the words of premier modi — the premier, Narendra Modi, followed the operation while in Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the 15th annual meeting of the BRICS and appeared smiling as he waved the national tricolor. "This success belongs to all humanity and will help other countries in the future" were the words of the Indian prime minister. "I am confident that all countries, including the southern hemisphere, can carry out similar missions. We can all aspire to the Moon and beyond" Modi continued, celebrating this "historic day".

the second attempt — Chandrayaan means “lunar vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit, ed it was on its second landing attempt. In 2019, in fact, the Chandrayaan-2 mission of Isro had successfully deployed an orbiter but, in the end, his lander had crashed.