India took a giant leap in lunar exploration when the Chandrayaan-3 mission managed to land the lander Vikram on the lunar surface, near the South Pole, a region never before reached by any other space mission. Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission, launched on July 14, 2023 with an M4 LVM3 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center, and the mission comprises an orbiter, lander and rover, similar to those of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The orbiter carried the lander and rover into lunar orbit, preparing them for a controlled descent to the ground, and the latter landed on August 23, 2023 at 18:02 Indian time (12:32 UTC), precisely. making India the first country to successfully land a probe near the lunar South Pole, the first country to deploy a rover near the lunar South Pole, the second country to land on the far side of the Moon, the second country to to land on the moon in the 21st century and the fourth country to make a soft landing on the moon.

The interest of space agencies in the south polar region is due to the presence of permanently shaded craters where water ice has been detected from orbit, due to the fact that, due to the small inclination of the Moon, the poles have cold traps where light never reaches, and 60% of it is beyond 80 degrees latitude of the South Pole. This is one of the reasons why the mission Artemis 3 aims to land humans there in a few years, but India will get a chance to explore first.

The importance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Chandrayaan-3 moon landing remains a phenomenal achievement, and just because there have been many successful missions to our satellite before, doesn’t mean it’s not a gamble. The crash landing of Russia’s Luna 25 demonstrated exactly that, and not to forget previous attempts by countries like Israel, a partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, and even India’s Chandrayaan-2 lander, all missions which never succeeded and which, consequently, never reached the surface safely.

The Vikram rover experienced software and speed issues during its descent, resulting in a crash landing, but the orbiting part of Chandrayaan-2 continues to perform important scientific observations around the Moonincluding taking some of the highest-resolution surface images ever seen, photos that also contributed to this mission.

The landing was definitely a big obstacle, but it wasn’t the only one they had to face, in fact being the first to probe and try their hand at such a high latitude is a risky business. Beyond that, keep in mind that it’s a harsher environment with already not so friendly lunar conditions, with the terrain being very rugged, the availability of very little sunlight, and temperatures can get very low, but the mission team is excited to face these challenges head on.

The scientists behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission will demonstrate the rover’s ability to stay on the Moon, and then the lander and rover will conduct experiments on lunar soil; the Chandrayaan-3 mission goal is to work for at least 14 Earth days (one full lunar day) with the orbiter working for at least six months, and hopefully these numbers will easily be exceeded.

Among the experiments they will measure the composition of the lunar surface, establish the amount of ice present in the lunar soil and try to better understand how the thin atmosphere of the Moon evolves.

Furthermore, the Chandrayaan-3 mission also has an educational and dissemination objective, to stimulate the interest of young people and the public in science and space, for this reason, the ISRO has created a children’s guide that explains the objectives, challenges and next steps of the mission in a simple and fun way.

Another interesting aspect of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is its own low costwhich demonstrates the efficiency and innovation of ISRO. The total budget of the mission was about 615 crore Indian rupees, equivalent to about 75 million euroswith this figure that turned out to be less than the production cost of some Bollywood or Hollywood films, such as Adipurush, Barbie or Oppenheimer.

This means that India has invested less than a euro cent for every Indian citizen to achieve this historic feat, in comparison, the US Apollo 11 mission, which brought the first humans to the moon in 1969, cost about 25 billion dollars at the time, equivalent to about 180 billion dollars today.

India, with Chandrayaan-3 thus proved to be a space power able to compete with other advanced nations in this field, such as the United States, Russia, China and Europe. ISRO has already announced its future plans for lunar exploration, including the LUPEX missionwhich plans to launch a European lander and rover aboard an Indian rocket by 2025.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!