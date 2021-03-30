When Europe was beginning to leave the ravages of the Second War behind, Robert-Jean de Vogüé went out into the world in search of new lands for sparkling wines. He was the president of Moet & Chandon and ended up in Mendoza, at the foot of the Andes Mountains. 60 years ago, in 1959, Chandon wineries were born. Later, de Vogüé founded other wineries in California, Australia, Brazil, China and India. But the Argentine subsidiary is still bubbly. In the pandemic 2020 it maintained the volume of sales and in this first quarter of 2021 grows 12%. And it began to export bubbles to nothing less than France in what is a true milestone, since it reaches the land of champagne from the Andes.

The sparkling wine that is shipped is the Apéritif, which is also sold in the United States and other European markets, like Italy and the UK.

Chandon, which belongs to the luxury colossus, the LVMH group, has 748 employees and 149 associated wine growers around the world. The company exports 20% of its production.

Yesterday he also announced the renewal of your image globally with a modern visual identity and a seven pointed star that unites its wineries from around the world with France. The Chandon is number one in the world for premium bubbles.

He added the slogan “A World of Possibilities.” The new identity began to take shape two years ago when no one imagined the pandemic and they decided to move on. In Argentina required an investment of 1.5 million euros.

“Beyond the different situations, we continue to bet and invest with a view to the future,” said Gustavo Perosio, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Argentina.

Perosio said that one of the local developments, Délice, the first sweet sparkling wine designed to be sipped with ice, in a glass instead of a flute glass, has a great global success and it is being exported to most of the world.

The Argentine subsidiary reports to Mexico. When Perosio is asked about concerns about Argentina, the executive blurts out: “We are used to crises, we passed the one in 2001. We have no debts and we reinvest profits, which allows us to continue innovating and growing,” he said.