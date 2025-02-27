The American martial arts athlete Michael Chandler had two peak moments inside the UFC, but none came out as he expected. First he was challenging to the title of the light weight in May 2021, in front of the Brazilian Charles Oliveirabut lost by KO technical in the second assault. In June last year, he was scheduled to face the sport superstar, Conor McGregorbut an Irish injury caused this fight to never give.

In any case, Chandler, who was Bellator champion several years ago, has always been taken into account as one of the most spectacular fighters of light weight. Now, you will have an interesting challenge ahead: face the English star Paddy Pimblett. While already faces his preparation for the UFC 314 of Miami, scheduled for April 12, the American wanted to give his perspective regarding the possibility that Ilyia Topuria fights in front of the champion of the division, Islam Makhachev.

«Ilia Topuria is of a different race. I don’t think we have seen a guy with such self -confidence from Conor McGregor, ”he said in an interview with the journalist Ariel Helwani. And Chandler knows well what he’s talking about, then, as we said, he was very close to facing Dublin’s. «You never give up a belt without a belt you are going to fight for. But Ilyia Topuria is different. I don’t think it’s out of the possibilities that Ilia said: ‘Now I am a light weight, put me against who you want,’ added the American.

In addition, the former challenger to the UFC title believes that the fight between the Hispanic-Georgian and the Russian monarch will finally take place. «Dana White directs the most successful MMA promoter on the planet and sometimes lies. Sometimes it lies on purpose. Therefore, it is very possible that the fight between Islam and Topuria is announced», He assured without hesitation. The next weeks will be decisive to elucidate the future of the division.