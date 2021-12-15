The Yas Marina track has declared the winner of the 2021 drivers world title which, for the first time, goes by the name of Max Verstappen. However, the way the championship win matured infuriated the team quite a bit Mercedes, which, despite having obtained the constructors’ championship, has expressed its intention to appeal after the two appeals presented and already rejected a few hours away from the checkered flag. The German team did not particularly like the decision of the Race Direction, which allowed only five cars, namely those present between the two drivers fighting for the victory, to be able to split.

While waiting to understand the developments on possible legal moves by Mercedes, the facts of the track, combined with the choices of Michael Masi, have in the meantime sparked endless controversy. In this respect, several world champions or former pilots have expressed their thoughts through the major international media or on social networks. In England, one of the leading commentators of Sky Sports is the Indian Karun Chandhok, present in Formula 1 between 2010 and 2011 with Hispania Racing and Lotus. The 37-year-old, through his Twitter account, shared the sense of injustice felt by Mercedes, as well as having proposed what, according to him, would be the two ideal alternatives after Nicholas Latifi’s accident, which caused the safety car to enter.

My thoughts on yesterday’s finish … Neither driver deserved to lose that title yesterday. Both have been outstanding this year but ultimately we must all congratulate @ Max33Verstappen on his first World Championship 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5mWHHy493M – Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 13, 2021

According to Chandhok, in fact, the race should not have resumed in the way that was then materialized in the eyes of the world, but in one of the two ways he himself listed which would have guaranteed in any case “A more correct and equally spectacular ending”: in the first version, it should have “Exhibit the Red flag after the Latifi accident, and then travel to others 4 sprint laps with fresh tires for everyone the pilots “. Otherwise, the former pilot proposed to “do not allow to the cars lapped between Lewis and Max to split up, in such a way as to generate more uncertainty in the final round. I think – he added – that Verstappen would have overtaken them in the first half of the last lap, only to attack Lewis in the second half. I understand that Mercedes is pushing on this case, but I cannot imagine how the result can be changed despite all the questions we are asking ourselves about the procedure chosen for the final race ”.