Loved and hated

In the entire history of Formula 1, few drivers have been more polarizing, in terms of image, than Michael Schumacher. The seven-time German world champion has divided the public of enthusiasts for years: adored by his fans, who have often indicated him as the strongest driver in the history of this sport, the Kaiser was however also opposed by many other spectators, who have never appreciated certain of his behaviors at the limit – and sometimes even beyond – on the track. This fracture was also often found in colleagues who challenged Schumacher as adversaries. If some rivalries have been characterized by mutual respect and fair play, such as the one with Mika Hakkinen, others have been bitter: above all those with Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

Recently, however, he was the one to break a chord in favor of the German champion, even on a human level former Indian driver Karun Chandhok. Today he is a popular television commentator for Sky Sports UKChandhok contested 11 Grands Prix in Formula 1 between 2010 and 2011. His absolute debut in the Circus, at the wheel of an HRT in the 2010 Bahrain GP, ​​ironically coincided with the Schumacher’s return to the track, returned to racing in F1 with Mercedes after a three-year hiatus. Two worlds that were previously very distant but found themselves together on the same track.

Two worlds that meet

However, in an interview with an Indian betting site, Chandhok revealed a interesting anecdote referring to those days, which shows a perhaps lesser-known and more human side of Michael Schumacher. The most successful driver of his era and the unknown Indian rookie actually found themselves talking together shortly before the ritual photos at the start of the season: “Michael was the first driver to come to me during the media day – revealed Chandhok – to say hello and welcome me to Formula 1. He spoke to me for five minutes, asked me where I was from, asked me about my background and wished me good luck for the season.”.

Chandhok was particularly impressed by the behavior of the seven-time world champion: ”He didn’t have to do it. This was his return to competition and he was the biggest star of the time, bigger than Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso. He was the sport’s biggest star at the time of his big comeback. I, on the other hand, was nobody. He didn’t have to do that and I will always appreciate that”. To add a particular emotional aspect to that episode there is also the fact that Schumacher was the idol Chandhok grew up with15 years younger than the former Ferrari driver: “He was one of my heroes – concluded the Indian – when Alain Prost retired in 1993, I became a Michael fan. And even though I don’t approve of what he did with Jacques Villeneuve and Damon Hill, I will always appreciate his incredible brilliance.”.