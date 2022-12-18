Thirty-five points split George Russell and Lewis Hamilton at the end of the 2022 F1 championship in favor of the driver making his debut in Mercedes. The class of 1998, in addition to beating the seven-time world champion ‘from a distance’, also indulged in the whim of signing the only pole position of the W13 (in Hungary with a crazy lap in which, without signing even a partial record, he got the better of Carlos Sainz) and also the only stage success in Brazil where he conquered the pole position in the Sprint on Saturday, then running a perfect race on Sunday.

Toto Wolff underlined that the fact that Russell got the better of Hamilton in such a ‘sui generis’ season for Mercedes will have no meaning in the internal hierarchies in 2023. The W13 proved uncompetitive for three quarters of the season and in the first part in the championship especially Lewis Hamilton was a real guinea pig in terms of experiments aimed at tracing the design problems of a single-seater that had promised ‘legendary’ performance on the simulator.

“At the beginning of the year the situation looked clearly in favor of Russell who was able to consistently beat Hamilton in Qualifying – he underlined Karun Chandhokex-racer now columnist for Sky Sports UK – but then there was a reaction from Lewis from mid-season onwards. It’s like Russell has awakened the beast in Hamilton.”. The seven-time world champion has collected nine podium finishes in 2022, coming close to victory in the United States and Mexico. Russell on the other hand has been on the podium ‘only’ eight times, but has had fewer ‘downs’ than Hamilton over the course of the championship.

Chandhok added that Hamilton’s discouragement at the start of the season was more than understandable: “It reminded me a bit of the situation lived by Ayrton Senna in 1993. It’s not easy to go from fighting for the championship to aiming for the maximum third row in Qualifying for a pole position specialist like Hamilton”.