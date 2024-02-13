What a wait for Andrea Kimi Antonelli

“According to everything I'm learning Andrea Kimi Antonelli is truly special. I spoke with some technicians who followed him in a private test carried out recently with an F3 car. They told me that he was the best driver behind the wheel of an F3 since Verstappen.” So on Twitter Karun Chandhok has 'crowned' Andrea Kimi Antonelli, an emerging speed car talent on which Italy is banking heavily.

Antonelli joined the Mercedes academy in 2019 when he was still racing karts and has just returned from 'clear' path regarding the preparatory formulas. In 2022 he won the Italian and German F4 and in 2023 the Formula Regional, always on its debut and always within the Prema team with which in 2024 he will race directly in F2 coinciding with the arrival of a new car with references to ground effect.

The passage of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari in 2025 a space opens up in Mercedes which could therefore be surprisingly occupied by Antonelli for a dream debut in F1 directly as a regular driver for the three-pointed star company. Max Verstappen had only played one year in a single-seater in 2014 in the European Formula 3 Championship (a very different car compared to the current F3 which was then called GP3) and then made his debut directly in F1 in 2015 at the wheel of Toro Rosso before moving on to Red Bull after just four races in 2016 winning on its debut in Barcelona.