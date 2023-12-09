Wolff-gate, actually no

‘The FIA ​​Compliance Department has opened an investigation’; ‘The investigation is closed, the Compliance Department has found no evidence of a potential conflict of interest’: within 48 hours the Federation first targeted Toto Wolff and his wife Susie without mentioning those directly involved and then backtracked in less than two days.

Not great publicity for the FIAwho after coming out into the open withdrew everything following the unanimous position taken by the F1 teams in defense of Susie Wolff’s actions at the end of her first season as CEO of the Formula Academy.

Yesterday, then, an FIA spokesperson declared that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had recently suffered a concussion due to an illness, an unexpected event which did not prevent the Federation’s number one from calling out Stefano Domenicali and Christian Horner for what Sulayem intends should be one restorative photo after what happened this week which led Toto Wolff and Mercedes to declare that they were even evaluating legal action against the FIA.

Ouch – not a good week to be in the FIA ​​communications department…. — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 8, 2023

To underline that it was not an edifying week for the FIA ​​in terms of communication, he thought about it Karun Chandhok on Twitter. “Ouch, not a good week for those who work within the FIA ​​Communications Department”the tweet from the former F1 driver now commentator for Sky Sports UK. Will the Christmas holidays mean that everything will go unnoticed or will this diplomatic incident lead to consequences in the FIA’s organizational chart and in the relations between FOM and the Federation? The next few weeks will be indicative to find out if “l’ouch” highlighted by Chandhok it will have just been a hiccup or a watershed.