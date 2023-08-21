Alpine: the new chapter in Holland

The 2023 Formula 1 championship will resume regularly this weekend in Zandvoort after a summer break that began following the Belgian Grand Prix, during which the news made official by theAlpine: at Spa-Francorchamps, in fact, the French team had announced the triple firing of Otmar Szafnauer, Alan Permane and Pat Fry, respectively Team Principal, Sports Director and Technical Director. To this drastic decision must also be added that relating to the new CEO of Alpine, Philippe Krief, previously appointed by the Enstone team after the departure of Laurent Rossi.

The substitutes

From the Dutch Grand Prix, therefore, the team will present itself with Bruno FaminVice President of Alpine Motorsport, as the new Team Principal, as well as Julian Rouse in place It remains. These should not be forgotten Matt Harman, who will instead replace Pat Fry, in turn already certain of a future in Williams as Chief Technical Officer. The Alpine’s sudden choices had divided public opinion between those who supported the transalpine team’s move and a good portion of enthusiasts who instead considered the strategy implemented risky, moreover during the current season.

Chandhok’s fears

Among the latter, the former Formula 1 driver also expressed his personal comment Karun Chandhoktoday columnist for Sky Sports F1who fears a possible worsening of the team’s current conditions, on and off the track: “The organization of the Renault F1 team It is a disaster – he commented without too many words – the reality is that they are the sixth best team on the grid with the sixth fastest car, but they are the third global brand in the automotive world. The results are not good enough. My preoccupation is that they continue to rely on managers who do not come from the world of motorsport and F1“.

The risk of abandonment

A situation that Chandhok compared to that of the Toyotaentered Formula 1 in 2002 but then left the scene in 2009 after a series of results below expectations despite huge investments: “They are taking a road that will lead them to throw in the towel with Formula 1 or to take a business path that I am convinced will not work. For me, they’ve fired important people operationally and within the team, so I think they already know where their problems are.”