It thundered so much that in the end it didn’t rain

After a month of abstinence, F1 enthusiasts awaited the Baku weekend with great trepidation and curiosity about the new Shootout, an extra Qualifying on Saturday morning dedicated to defining the line-up at the start of the Sprint on Saturday. If the wait increases the desire for the latter, we say that he was not at all satisfied with the epilogue of a weekend that he basically offered two identical Qualifications and two races from the same script with the Sprint to anticipate what would happen on Sunday.

The Safety Car forced by the knockout of Nyck De Vries also it also reset the race at a strategic level with all the drivers making their pit stops at the neutralization except for those who had already stopped and those who had already started on hard tires in the hope of red flags or interruptions in the final race, scenarios that did not occur . The result is that the race was a long procession with no major battles and very few overtakings.

Wolff’s words and Chandhok’s sting

“We have to make sure that the races aren’t boring like in Baku, or we all improve, or we change the rules”in summary the Toto Wolff thought at the end of a rather disappointing Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Mercedes which had the humiliation of being able to stop George Russell in the final stages to set the fastest lap, a challenge which was involving the Red Bulls, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, but not the Mercedes drivers, excluded from the possibility of replicating the times of their direct rivals.

Didn’t hear much pleading when Rosberg won the utter snoozefest in 2016…..? https://t.co/htPKLZP0m5 — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) May 2, 2023

Toto Wolff’s words obviously resulted in obvious responses to the dominance imposed by Mercedes on F1 from 2014 to 2020. Karun Chandhokex-pilot now columnist under a Sky Sports UKhe tweeted “Am I wrong or didn’t I hear the same complaints when in 2016 Rosberg won the biggest napping tournament?”. In 2016, Mercedes narrowly escaped just two victories in the 21 races held. The first in Spain when Hamilton and Rosberg collided after a few meters, opening the doors to success for Verstappen, then a rookie in Red Bull. In Malaysia, however, Hamilton’s technical knockout and the fact that Rosberg had been rear-ended by Sebastian Vettel at the start paved the way for a Red Bull one-two with Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Verstappen.