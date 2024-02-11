by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Leclerc, an unlikely couple

Raise your hand if you would have said a year ago that Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton they would compete on the track as teammates. Instead, the Briton's move to Ferrari, expected in 2025, has upset fans, professionals, plans and programs of the teams themselves, with the Red team having a couple of champions on its team.

Chandhok's words

For Karun Chandhokthe fact that Hamilton accepted Ferrari's court is a clear symptom of how the seven-time world champion feels alive and ready to hunt for other successes: “For me it's a sign that he still has fire inside. Accepting this challenge at his age is impressive, he still has the courage to face a young driver like Leclerc: some people don't agree with me, but I still believe that Charles is the fastest driver in F1 on the flying lap“, these are the words of the former pilot to the microphones of Sky Sports UK.

“Lewis is about to start his 18th season in Formula 1 and has been on the road for almost 20 years. It's a difficult mental load to bear, especially when you're at your peak“.

But what a second guide!

Hamilton-Leclerc is perhaps the strongest duo Ferrari has ever had in its history. A strong couple, however, does not mean a winning couple: indeed, the history of Formula 1 is full of disagreements between even much less popular teammates. Furthermore, Hamilton certainly isn't coming to Maranello to do the second; Leclerc will instead make the most of his presence with the team since 2019, his experience with the car and the team and – why not – that pride of those who feel capable of winning titles but have never had the car to do so.