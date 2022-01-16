More than a month has now passed since the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, which crowned Max Verstappen as champion. The controversial final of the Abu Dhabi GP, however, still echoes in the minds of many motorsport fans, as well as in the eyes of all the professionals. Recently the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, underlined how the Yas Marina episode will be something that “will stay with us forever“, Also reiterating the hypothesis – albeit remote – of a possible retirement from the sport of Lewis Hamilton. The object of the dispute are obviously the decisions taken by the race director Michael Masi during the Safety Car regime.

Currently the FIA ​​is conducting an investigation on what happened in those crucial moments and on the correctness – or not – of the Australian’s work. A definitive report on the whole affair should be released by the Federation on the eve of the first Grand Prix of the new season, scheduled for March 20 in Bahrain. However, the pressure on the greatest organ of world motoring is very high. To the newly elected president Mohammed Bin Sulayem everyone is asking for a sign of transparency that avoids the risk of generating disaffection with sport, at the end of an epic and spectacular year, but also full of so many controversies and obscure points.

I 100% agree… As I have said repeatedly, the FIA ​​need to clarify once & for all (1) why those wrong decisions were made; & (2) how it won’t happen again. The silence is deafening & odd. From the private conversations I’ve had with the new team at FIA, it’s clear they’re serious https://t.co/uA267qp3ya – Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) January 15, 2022

The request for clarity was also joined by one of the well-known faces of the paddock, that of the Indian Karun Chandhok. Former pilot and today appreciated television commentator for Sky Sports UK, Chandhok replied on Twitter to the comment of a user, reiterating once again the need – on the part of the Federation – to explain in detail what happened at the decision-making level in the last five laps of the race. by Yas Marina. “As I have said several times, the FIA ​​must clarify once and for all (1) why those bad decisions were made; and (2) how this will never happen again. The silence is deafening and strange. From the private conversations I had with the new team at the FIA, it is clear that they are serious “he concluded.