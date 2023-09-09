Fire festival

Today was not a particularly relaxing Saturday for the former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok, an appreciated commentator following the Circus for the British TV Sky Sports F1 for years. Coinciding with a weekend left ‘free’ by the Circus, the Indian, who has taken part in 11 Grands Prix in his career, obtaining two 14th places as best results, had decided to try his hand at vintage cars on the occasion of the well-known event of Goodwood Revival.

The event has taken place on the Goodwood circuit since 1998 and sees cars competing with each other that belong to one of the golden eras of motoring, the one that ran from 1948 to 1966, when the circuit was in full activity. Chandhok was behind the wheel of a legendary car Ferrari 250 GTO when suddenly the car caught fire, forcing the Indian driver to perform a difficult control maneuver to avoid crashing into other oncoming cars. Despite the flames, the former HRT standard-bearer had the presence of mind of park his car on the lawnon the edge of the track, in a safe position.

Scary moment for @karunchandhok minutes ago @goodwoodrevival in the iconic GTO 🔥 Most importantly just really glad he’s ok but I have to say that save, car control and presence of mind to quickly get it off circuit and onto the grass was IMPRESSIVE👏🏼🫡 We thought we were done… pic.twitter.com/vnPfK7KxGd — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 9, 2023

Brother Suhail’s comment

Karun’s accident was commented on Twitter by his brother Suhail, who in addition to giving credit to him for his quick reflexes also joked about the scares Karun had in his racing career. In 2010 in Monaco his car was in fact overwhelmed by that of Jarno Trulli, who on the occasion jumped with his car dangerously into the lead of that of the Indian. At the time, without the halo, there was a real risk of tragedy. “We thought we were done with the stressful moments of being a family of a racing driver, but I think that’s the nature of the beast.”Suhail joked.