Max's promise

Partial of two victories each in the first four races, seventeen to zero in the following eighteen. Max Verstappen took the defeat in Baku in Azerbaijan against Sergio Perez head-on to the point of no longer leaving even crumbs to his teammate for the rest of the season.

Verstappen in Saudi Arabia he was essentially excluded from the fight for victory due to the transmission shaft breaking in Q2, an inconvenience that opened the door to pole position for Checo while the Dutchman had to recover from the front of the group in the race. On the Jeddah circuit it is difficult to make a difference as there are not many fast corners and therefore the Dutchman was unable to close the gap on his teammate once he reached second position.

In Azerbaijan, however, perhaps also due to the 'Sprint' nature of the weekend Perez won without any ifs or buts, with Verstappen unable to refine the set-up using three free practice sessions, having to 'freeze' it only after a free practice session. The three-time world champion then claimed several times during 2023 that the Azerbaijani weekend was decisive in learning the behavior of the RB19 given that in the race he tried everything in an attempt to get closer to the Mexican.

Karun Chandhokex-pilot now commentator for Sky Sportsrevealed that Verstappen told his father Jos after Azerbaijan that he would no longer let Checo beat him for the rest of 2023: “On the sidelines of the celebrations for winning the world title I was able to exchange a few words with Jos Verstappen in Qatar – declared Chandhok via remote connection during a broadcast – Jos told me that Max returned from Baku very angry and told him that he would never let Perez beat him again in 2023.”. A 'promise' kept.