Interlagos’ concerns

The Brazilian Grand Prix was the scene of one of the worst performances of the Mercedes over the course of this season, with Team Principal Toto Wolff even naming the Interlagos weekend as the worst ever in the last ten years. After Lewis Hamilton’s eighth place and George Russell’s retirementwho returned to the pits following instructions from the team due to the overheating of the Power Unit, it therefore remains to be understood what went wrong at Brackley, even more so a year after the success of the #63 in Brazil and after two appointments between Austin and Mexico City where the ‘three-pointed star’ he had achieved many other performances.

Chandhok’s Thought

However, the signal from Interlagos seemed worrying not only within the team, but also for other former F1 drivers such as Karun Chandhoktoday columnist for Sky Sports F1. For the 39-year-old Indian it is in fact important to understand as soon as possible the motivation for this sudden collapse, characterized by a lack of pace of the W14 and a lower top speed compared to that of his rivals, even those equipped with the Mercedes engine: “They have to understandas a collective group, what is the root of this problembecause they had the peaks of the last two races in which they were fast – he has declared – let’s not forget that in Austin they were disqualified, but can not be done face a season and fight for the world championship if you have these ups and downs without understanding the reason“.

Watch out for 2024

A collapse in performance that few would have expected in the last of the three consecutive weekends held in the American continent, starting with Chandhok himself, who issued a warning ahead of next season: “If I came to a track and said we will struggle here, knowing we will be weaker, I would face the challenge – he added – but this does not appear to be the case. It seems like they don’t have a clear understanding of the because the highs are the highs and the lows are the lows. I believe this is it a problem for next year“.

The comparison with McLaren

In conclusion, Chandhok made a comparison between Mercedes and McLarenwith the latter having, during this season, completed a different process to that of the team which has not won a victory since the 2022 Brazilian GP: “McLaren started the year nowhere, but they were very explicit in saying that at the start of the season, even in testing, we would struggle at the start of the year – he finished – but when they made the update in Austria, the situation improved. Since then, they have been leading on every type of track, in every type of format, in every type of weekend, in every track condition, temperature, wet, dry, in every situation. This also applies to next year, because this gives the aerodynamic department and the designers the certainty that the path taken works. This is not the case for Mercedes. In Qatar they were reasonably fast. George had a good race, but this weekend they were slower than AlphaTauri, Alpine, much slower than McLaren, Red Bull and Aston Martin. There is only confusion“.