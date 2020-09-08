Chanda Kochhar, husband of India’s leading bankers, Deepak Kochhar has been arrested. The action has been taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ICICI-Videocon money laundering case. Born to a Sindhi Hindu family in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Chanda Kochhar grew up in a better educational environment. He did a Bachelor of Commerce in Commerce from Mumbai University, a Cost Accountancy from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and then a Master’s degree in Management from Mumbai University.In 1984, he joined the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, ie ICICI, as a management trainee at the age of 23. Kochhar played a key role in opening ICICI Bank in the 1990s. For this reason she was included in the core team of the bank. In 1994, the bank promoted her to the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the bank and two years later in 1996 she became the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of ICICI Bank.

In 1998, she became General Manager (GM) and took care of the bank’s top 200 clients. Under his supervision, ICII Bank grew well and by 2006, Kochhar was appointed as Deputy Managing Director (DMD). In 2007, she was made Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and in 2009 she was awarded the most important position of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank.





For the first time in 2016, someone raised a finger towards Kochhar after climbing up the ladder at a rapid pace and gaining a consistent reputation. A shareholder of the bank then raised the issue of conflict of interest with Videocon Group, on the basis of which Kochhar’s husband has now been arrested. Let’s know what is the matter …

Videocon Group received a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank in 2012. This loan was a part of a total of 40 thousand crores which was taken by Videocon Group from 20 banks under the leadership of SBI. It is alleged that Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gave Rs 64 crore in 2010 to NewPower Renewables Private Limited (NRPL). This company was co-founded by Dhoot with Deepak Kochhar and two other relatives. It is alleged that his family members, including Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, were provided financial benefits on behalf of the borrowers. It is alleged that 6 months after getting the loan from ICICI Bank, Dhoot transferred the ownership of the company to a trust of Deepak Kochhar for Rs 9 lakh.



Farewell to ICICI in 2018 after 34 years

Earlier, in the second week of January this year, ED had attached Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai-based flat and some assets of her husband Deepak Kochhar’s company. The total value of the assets seized was then reported to be Rs 78 crore. The temporary orders to attach the assets under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) include Kochhar’s Mumbai residence and the assets of a company attached to them.

However, Chanda Kochhar resigned in October 2018 after allegations of misconduct by the bank’s lending company Videocon Industries over investment in Kochhar’s husband’s company. He has challenged the bank’s dismissal letter against him in the Bombay High Court. He has asked the court to declare the letter valid in which he had announced early retirement in October 2018 and the bank accepted it.