The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that there will continue to be chances of rain falling on some areas of the country, especially in the east and south, at intervals until next Thursday, attributing this to the region being affected by the extension of the Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country with the advance of surface depressions from the south and upper depressions from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the region and the country.

The center expected the weather to be cloudy to partly cloudy in most parts of the country until next Thursday, with a chance of rain in some areas of the country, especially in the east and south at distant intervals, stressing that it is monitoring the situation around the clock to provide everyone with the latest developments.

He called on everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to spread rumours.

The center explained that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming accompanied by rain in some areas, especially in the east and south, with a drop in temperatures, and southeasterly to northeasterly winds, light to moderate in speed, causing dust and dirt and may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, while the sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The weather tomorrow is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with some low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, with a gradual rise in temperatures, and southeasterly to northeasterly winds, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust.

He said that the weather will remain partly cloudy and dusty at times until Thursday, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain. The winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed. On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with some low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon. The winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and sometimes causing dust.