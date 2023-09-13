Experts: Republicans don’t have enough evidence to impeach Biden

Former US Department of Justice prosecutor Ronald Siewert and ex-department employee Pamela Karlan assessed the chances of impeaching American President Joe Biden, noting that so far members of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives do not have enough evidence to do this, reports RIA News.

“I think that actual impeachment is unlikely at this point, but it is important for the public to understand what happened through payments to his son by foreign entities,” Sievert said.

However, he noted that even if the Republicans fail to impeach Biden, they were able to launch an investigation to find out the reason for the flow of millions of dollars into his family’s accounts. Also, according to the expert, it will eventually become clear how much money the American leader received from his son Hunter.

Karlan, in turn, agreed that there are currently no sufficient grounds to remove Biden from power.

Earlier, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed the details of Biden’s impeachment and announced her desire to announce it under the politician’s vice presidency.