There are practically no chances to find 17 fishermen who disappeared after the ship “Onega” wrecked in the Barents Sea. This is how the source assessed the situation TASS in emergency services.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, about 500 square meters of water area was surveyed, this did not give any results.

The source recalled that three lifebuoys were found in the area of ​​the crash, but no people were found.

how stated Governor of the Murmansk region, the amount of material assistance to each family will be one million rubles. He added that work is underway to provide targeted assistance to the relatives of the dead fishermen.