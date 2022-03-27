Home page politics

Of: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday with Anne Will. © screenshot ARD

Federal politics is dominated by the Ukraine crisis. In “Anne Will” Chancellor Scholz is cross-examined by the presenter on the reaction to the Ukraine war.

Update from March 27, 10:45 p.m.: Anyone who moves borders, as in Ukraine, will do so again, says Scholz about the danger of a Russian attack on the Baltic States or Poland. “We will defend every centimeter of NATO territory,” said Scholz, referring to the alliance pact.

Anne Will wants to know whether Scholz wants to install a missile defense system over Germany. “That’s definitely one of the things we advise – for a good reason,” adds Scholz. “We must all prepare for the fact that we have a neighbor who is currently willing to use violence to assert his interests,” says the Chancellor. Therefore, the better equipment of the Bundeswehr is necessary.

Update from March 27, 10:40 p.m.: “I think all decisions are wrong, also from a Russian point of view,” says Scholz when asked whether Putin is still acting rationally. “Many parents are crying for their children in a senseless war,” said Scholz.

The use of chemical weapons in the Ukraine war is a topic in “Anne Will”. Scholz states that NATO is sending a clear message to Russia: “Leave it alone”. Anne Will wants to know if the use of chemical weapons is counted as an attack on NATO. “NATO will not become a party to the war. But I repeat what the American President said: We will respond.” Scholz does not want to say how, “none of the other two (Biden and Stoltenberg) said that and we have our reasons for that,” he points out.

Update from March 27, 10:35 p.m.: It’s about Olaf Scholz’s visit to Moscow before the outbreak of the Ukraine war. Scholz reminds that Putin would not have answered his question about an attack with no at the time. So he expected the possibility. “What frightened me is this incredible emphasis on geopolitics,” admits Scholz. “Anyone who leafs through history books and looks at the borders of the past and derives actions from them is plunging Europe into perpetual war,” says the Chancellor. “War is a crime, and that’s Putin’s war,” Scholz continues. However, he is not going to let Will nail him to calling Putin a “war criminal” like US President Joe Biden had before him.

Update from March 27, 10:30 p.m.: “Expect the people in Mariupol to understand this,” asks Anne Will, referring to the humanitarian catastrophe in the embattled Ukrainian port city. And shortly afterwards: “In retrospect, are you ashamed that the SPD also brought us into this dependency?” the moderator wants to know. Scholz refers to sixteen years under Angela Merkel (CDU). When asked about a possible extension of the nuclear power plants, Scholz says: “The reactors are programmed to shut down.”

Update from March 27, 10:20 p.m.: If Putin were to turn off the gas tap, one would have prepared very carefully for such a scenario. One wants to become independent of Russia as quickly as possible – but not from one day to the next. Many jobs would be lost as a result. An immediate embargo is not possible, says Scholz – in departure from the opinion of economists, as Anne Will argues.

“The truth is that we would trigger a significant economic crisis” if an immediate boycott were enforced, Scholz believes. “With the financial sanctions, we have ensured that Russia cannot do anything with the billions that it receives,” said Scholz.

Update from March 27, 10:15 p.m.: It is now about an energy boycott in view of the Ukraine war. Germany is already converting its coal and oil imports to achieve independence from Russia. Technical infrastructure will be built at high speed in order to be able to use other suppliers. “It can quickly succeed in reducing dependence on Russia,” says Scholz.

Scholz on “Anne Will” in the Ukraine cross-examination: Chancellor with an unusually clear assessment of Putin

Update from March 27, 10:10 p.m.: According to Scholz, Germany has delivered state-of-the-art, highly efficient weapons to Ukraine. NATO will not take part in direct combat operations. Also, no no-fly zone will be set up or so-called peacekeeping troops will be sent – this would mean direct NATO intervention. In the Chancellor’s opinion, Vladimir Putin completely misjudged the war in Ukraine. “I think he really thought that the Ukrainians would give him a friendly welcome,” says Scholz. Putin did not expect the unusually severe sanctions either.

Update from March 27, 10 p.m.: The political talk “Anne Will” has begun. Moderator Anne Will goes directly to the whole thing: Ukrainian President Zelenskyj begged Germany for the leadership that the EU needs from the most powerful country in Europe, “does Germany get it?” she asks. “Definitely,” says Scholz.

When asked why Germany was supplying arms to Yemen and Egypt but hesitated about Ukraine, Scholz replies that Germany is now “of course” supplying the country. Basically, you look at every weapon delivery “closely”. The Federal Republic is also the country that has transferred the most money for civil developments to Ukraine. The package of sanctions against Russia was put together “mainly in Berlin” and “well before the outbreak of war,” said the Chancellor.

Update from March 27, 9:45 p.m.: It starts in a quarter of an hour. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is a guest on “Anne Will” and will discuss the Ukraine war and the attitude of the Federal Republic with the moderator.

Ukraine talk: Olaf Scholz under cross-examination on “Anne Will”

First report from March 27, 5 p.m.:

Berlin – The Ukraine conflict* is also the focus of the ARD political talk show “Anne Will*”. For weeks there has been no prospect of peace in the contested areas. The situation in the embattled port city of Mariupol and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv is precarious. On Sunday evening at 10 p.m., moderator Anne Will will discuss the war in Ukraine with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Among other things, it should be about the attitude of the Federal Republic.

Olaf Scholz on “Anne Will”: Talk about the Ukraine war, the Bundeswehr and energy costs

Normally there is a colorful mix of politics, business or science in the “Anne Will” talk group. But in the broadcast of March 27th there is an intensive four-eye conversation: As the only guest, Olaf Scholz* has to answer the journalist’s questions in the first.

The topic of the evening will again be the war in Ukraine and the reactions in Germany. So far, Germany had responded by supplying arms to Ukraine and increasing assets for the Bundeswehr. According to the German Press Agency, Scholz wants to comment on the planned special fund for the Bundeswehr of 100 billion euros in the evening on the show.

It should also be about how Russian President Vladimir Putin* can be stopped. Anne Will will also ask the Federal Chancellor what the leadership role for Germany, as demanded by the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, should look like. But the effects of the war on Germany will also be a topic: "Can the measures taken by the traffic light coalition to reduce high energy costs relieve the population? And: Is the hope for a peaceful Europe gone for a long time?" Are some of the questions that should be clarified on Sunday evening. (sf)