Investigations seek to find out whether the former Chinese foreign minister’s extramarital affair compromised China’s national security | Photo: Gaston Laborde/Pixabay

Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was fired from his post after disappearing for about a month, was forced to step down because of an alleged extramarital affair he allegedly had while he was still the ambassador of China. China in the United States, reported the American newspaper Wall Street Journal this Tuesday (19).

The American newspaper’s article cites sources who had access to a report that was made about the case. The report says that Qin is cooperating with the investigations, which are currently seeking to find out whether the former Chinese foreign minister’s extramarital affair compromised China’s national security.

According to the information, senior officials of the Chinese regime were informed that an internal investigation by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) found that Qin maintained the extramarital affair throughout his period as Chinese ambassador to the United States.

Two sources told the Wall Street Journal that the case resulted in the birth of a child in the US.

During a press conference held on Tuesday (19), the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, was asked about the newspaper’s article and stated that “about the appointment and removal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Outside of China, the Chinese side has already released information previously, and I am not aware of the other information mentioned.”

Qin was replaced as China’s foreign minister by Wang Yi, who was his predecessor, in July just half a year after taking office.

Qin may not be the only high-ranking member of the Chinese regime being investigated right now. On Friday (15), sources told the Reuters Agency that Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who had also disappeared, is being investigated for alleged involvement in corruption cases.