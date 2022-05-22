Home page politics

Markus Söder (l), CSU party chairman and Prime Minister of Bavaria, and Friedrich Merz (CDU) talk during a walk on the banks of the Kirchsee, south of Munich. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Friedrich Merz is the new strong man in the CDU. But according to a survey, Union voters would rather see CSU boss Markus Söder as chancellor.

According to a survey, Union voters trust CSU leader Markus Söder to run for chancellor against Olaf Scholz (SPD) more than CDU leader Friedrich Merz or CDU prime ministers Daniel Günther and Hendrik Wüst. When asked who the Union should nominate as chancellor candidate if they had to nominate one now, 38 percent of Union voters are in favor of Söder. This is the result of a representative survey by the Insa institute for “Bild am Sonntag”. For a chancellor candidate Merz are 24 percent of the Union voters. 13 percent would favor the Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Günther, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Wüst 6 percent.

Survey watschn for Merz? Union voters see Söder ahead

According to the survey, if the Chancellor were elected directly by the citizens, Markus Söder would get 29 percent compared to 32 percent for Scholz. A duel between Merz and Scholz would result in 15 to 26 percent for the incumbent Chancellor Scholz. Wüst would lose to Scholz with 14 to 32 percent and Günther with 12 to 32 percent.

Information about the survey Survey carried out by opinion research institute Insa People interviewed: 1003 people Time of survey: May 20, 2022

Election polls are generally subject to uncertainties. Among other things, declining party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it difficult for the opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a forecast of the outcome of the election. The next federal election is not scheduled until 2025.