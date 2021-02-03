Who do Germans want as Chancellor? And how much does the vaccination misery depress the image of the Union? A new survey provides information.

Berlin / Munich – 2021: For politics, this means on the one hand Corona and the search for the way out of lockdown. And on the other hand election campaign. Interestingly, the most recent vaccination needs do not seem to have influenced the race for the Bundestag majority. According to surveys, one winner of the crisis can still be found in Bavaria: Markus Söder.

Corona and federal election: Union does not suffer from vaccination flops – Greens win

In spite of partly orphaned vaccination centers * and a largely inconclusive vaccination summit, the CDU and CSU come back to 37 percent in a “trend barometer” published on Wednesday by RTL and n-tv. They were again clearly ahead of the Greens, who landed in second place with 19 percent – but at least made up one percentage point.

Left and AfD each got eight percent, the FDP six percent. The left also won a percentage point in the poll. FDP and AfD each lost one.

Survey advantage Söder: Laschet could possibly cost the CDU and CSU approval

There was also hardly anything changed in the survey in terms of chancellor preferences. If the German citizens could elect their Federal Chancellor directly, 37 percent would still choose Markus Söder. As in the previous week, 18 percent would vote for the Greens leader Robert Habeck and 14 percent for the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz (minus one percentage point).

This means that Söder still has a clear advantage over the other big name in the ranks of the Union’s candidates for chancellorship: If the new CDU leader Armin Laschet were to run for the Union, those eligible to vote would make the same decision as in the previous week: 28 percent for Laschet , 19 percent for Habeck, 17 percent for Scholz.

Markus Söder in the Chancellor’s poll high: Even the East and North prefer the CSU boss

However, it is definitely exciting to take a look at the mood in the individual federal states. According to the survey, a whopping 49 percent of voters in Bavaria would want to elect Söder as chancellor. But the CSU boss is also well received in the north and east – in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well as in Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, Söder has approval rates of at least 33 percent.

Even in his home country North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet is only just ahead of Söder with 39 percent. But even in Bavaria, Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, almost a third of those eligible to vote would vote for Laschet. The CSU has recently removed other small obstacles to Söder’s candidacy for chancellor.

Survey: Habeck is the favorite of the citizens in two federal states – bad gossip for Scholz in Hamburg

In the meantime there are apparently also real Habeck or Green strongholds. According to RTL and n-tv, the opinion polls found relative majorities for North Germans in Bremen and Hamburg, for example: In Bremen with 30 percent, in Hamburg even with 38 percent – regardless of whether Habeck will be his party's candidate for chancellor. This is bitter, especially for SPD top man Olaf Scholz. The former mayor of Hamburg only has 18 percent at home – it remains open whether a sharper tone of the chancellor candidate in the Corona crisis.

Meanwhile, the left hopes to be able to benefit from the withdrawal of long-term Chancellor Angela Merkel, especially in the east – and from Armin Laschet's freestyle to CDU chief: "That also increases the chances for the left," said parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch on Tuesday. Merkel had shaped the policy of the Union for many years, but it will now run for the Bundestag election in September with new leadership. "With Armin Laschet, the CDU has a federal chairman, it doesn't get any further west," said Bartsch.