Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) suffered a strong defeat this Sunday (18) in North Rhine-Westphalia to the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in the elections for the regional parliament.

The chancellor’s formation, criticized for its discretion in the Ukrainian crisis, won 28% of the vote against 35% of the Christian Democrats, according to calculations made for public channels ARD and ZDF.

This is the lowest score for the SPD in this region, the most populous in Germany, which has long been a bastion of Social Democrats.

In Cologne, Bonn, Düsseldorf, Essen and Dortmund, around 13 million people were called to the polls.

The CDU, led by current Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, appeared to be in the best position to retain control of the region won in 2017 by Armin Laschet, the candidate to succeed Angela Merkel who was defeated in September 2021.

The SPD, defeated a week ago in the region of Schleswig-Holstein (north), can still ally itself, as it did at the federal level, with the Greens, who advanced a lot and would have 18% of the votes.

Environmentalists can define the situation, as the CDU will no longer be able to form a regional alliance with the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), which has dropped seven points in five years to 5.5%.

But given the SPD’s strong defeat, it seems unlikely that this party can aspire to lead the region.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had just 5.5%, confirming its decline in the west of the country.