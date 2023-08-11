Et sounds like what you would say to the fairy in a fairy tale who grants you three wishes. Maybe not in first and second place. And only if the interests of your own profession are particularly close to your heart. But then the wish might come to mind: to tell the Federal Chancellor in person where the shoe pinches.

Wolfgang Kramwinkel, Managing Director of the carpentry workshop of the same name in Mühlheim am Main, has the second opportunity this Friday. On the summer tour of Olaf Scholz (SPD) through Hesse, which started early in the morning at the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, his company in the commercial area of ​​Mühlheim am Main is the fourth stop.

The fact that this happened has to do with the first meeting between the two. In the 2021 federal election campaign, Kramwinkel was a guest in the audience during a “Klartext” program on ZDF and warned the finance minister at the time about tax increases that would take away the money for medium-sized companies to invest. The master carpenter and carpenter took the opportunity and invited the then Vice-Chancellor to visit Mühlheim to see for himself after the election. Scholz accepted.

“We have a shortage of employees”

Before it really happened, Kramwinkel had to dig a little deeper. At the Hessen Festival in the state representation in Berlin, to which he was invited as employer president of the Hessian trades, he spoke to an SPD member of the state parliament. Kramwinkel also knows the Hessian SPD leader Nancy Faeser, Federal Minister of the Interior and top candidate for the state elections in October, through his position. Of course she is there when Scholz tours the Rhine-Main area. Kramwinkel was asked whether he was campaigning for Faeser while everyone was still waiting for the prominent guests. “I’m very relaxed about it,” he says. It is more important to him that the chancellor comes. “I’m proud of that.”







Then it’s time, the black limousines roll up. Time for the welcome and a first group picture. Kramwinkel waves his family over. In addition to his wife Monika, his son Florian, who already runs the business with him, and his daughter Alexandra, who has also joined the company. The topic of succession planning is not one that is pressing the carpenter. Then there is a factory tour. What Scholz is told about cutting, edging machines and CNC is incomprehensible given the loud suction devices. Afterwards, the Federal Chancellor will say that the craftsmanship not only impresses him with precision and diligence. But also through the technical innovations. “The craft stands for modernity,” says Scholz.

Kramwinkel can show that he didn’t say empty words about investments on the TV show back then. This is what the machines stand for, but also the new four-storey extension for an exhibition, social rooms for the employees and offices, which is still scaffolded. The joinery, which manufactures custom-made furniture and kitchens, has a door department and, in addition to residential buildings, also equips commercial objects and has 50 employees. In the “Four Frankfurt” high-rise ensemble, Kramwinkel is doing the interior work on some floors.

As soon as he is greeted and again after the tour, the senior boss addresses his most important topic. “We have a shortage of employees, not just among the skilled workers.” He considers career orientation to be important. “You can also make a career in the trades.” Kramwinkel has invited colleagues: District master craftsman Dennis Kern, as a master plumber and heating engineer, can say something about the consequences of the Building Energy Act. In addition, the state guild master of the bakery trade, Andreas Schmitt, who has to cope with the increased energy prices. When the staff talks to the Chancellor, the journalists have to wait outside.







“Uncertainty by the Federal Government”

Kramwinkel, who does not belong to any party and, in his own words, “likes to talk to everyone”, states what is important to him afterwards. “We just don’t know where things are headed, the uncertainty caused by the federal government is too great.” Customers held back with orders for so long.

However, he is pleased that Scholz has taken so long. And when Interior Minister Faeser speaks after the chancellor, praises the training performance and says that more needs to be done for the trades and that careers orientation should be given to the schools, the senior boss could sign it immediately.

Then time is short for the Federal Chancellor. The next appointment is waiting in Frankfurt, a public discussion in the trade union building. Even then the day in Hesse is not over for him. Scholz has to keep another promise on the Frankfurt Lohrberg and is a guest on the talk show “Bembel & Gebabbel”.