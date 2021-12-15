Home page politics

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) gives his first government statement in the Bundestag © Michael Kappeler / dpa

In his first government statement before the Bundestag, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) urgently called for a vaccination against the coronavirus.

Berlin – “The new federal government will take over the baton in exceptionally depressing weeks,” said Scholz in plenary on Wednesday. “The most important thing is: Everyone can and should be vaccinated. That’s what I’m about.” That is why he set the “ambitious interim goal that we all get together in Germany 30 million vaccine doses in the upper arms by the end of the year”.

The Chancellor expressed a lack of understanding for citizens who do not get vaccinated even though they could. “The truth of this pandemic also includes: Today, in December 2021, every adult in Germany could have been vaccinated twice a long time ago,” he said. “At least all citizens who are particularly at risk could be boosted,” he said.

“Then we would now have the pandemic under control, then we would all experience a reflective pre-Christmas period with our old freedoms and our families and friends,” said Scholz. “The power of scientific progress would have made it possible for us to do just that.” That is why he understands the resentment of many citizens about the unvaccinated.

Scholz affirmed: “We will do everything that is necessary. There are no red lines for the federal government.” His government will “not rest for a single moment, and we will pull every possible lever until we have all regained our former lives and all of our freedoms.”

Scholz described the current situation as follows: “Much too high infection rates, exhausted doctors and nurses, dramatic transfers of intensive care patients by plane and helicopter, queues in front of vaccination centers, concern about the latest variant of the virus – I am aware that it sometimes happens these days hard not to lose heart. “

In these times nobody is “really well – not me, not you, not the citizens,” said Scholz. “And many are wondering. Is it going to keep going or is it getting better?” But he wanted to say: “Yes, it will get better, yes, we will fight this pandemic with the greatest determination. And yes, we will win this fight. We will overcome the crisis.”

