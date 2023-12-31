Home page World

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the city center of Verden/Aller. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz got an overview of the flood situation in Lower Saxony. The situation is sometimes tense and the water levels are high.

Hanover – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) praised solidarity during a visit to flood areas in Lower Saxony. “The weather and nature challenge us,” said the SPD politician in Verden. “That’s why it’s important that we stick together in the country. This is happening everywhere through the responsible organizations, the police, the fire brigade, the technical relief organization, and the Bundeswehr has also provided support. Many volunteers are also doing everything they can to keep the consequences small and to protect people and houses.

“I see that the willingness goes far beyond those who are now working professionally or voluntarily in the aid organizations. Local citizens also help in a concrete way and ask what they can do,” said Scholz. “This is important. I believe that this shows that there is solidarity in our country and the willingness to stick together.” Scholz assured that the federal government would also support the affected states and municipalities “with its possibilities” in dealing with the situation.

Scholz had previously gotten an impression of the flood situation in northern Lower Saxony by taking a sightseeing flight in a helicopter. He was accompanied by Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil and the state's Interior Minister, Daniela Behrens (both SPD).

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (l) and Prime Minister Stephan Weil took a sightseeing flight to get an impression of the flood situation in northern Lower Saxony. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

The situation in some of the flood areas in Lower Saxony remains tense. According to the authorities, no worsening is expected at the moment – but river levels could rise locally again in the new year.

Short break in the rain over New Year's Eve

The weather forecast is favorable. At the turn of the year there will be a short break in the rain with only local showers, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service. However, the Lower Saxony State Office for Water Management, Coastal and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) announced in its situation report on Sunday morning that the precipitation was not relevant to floods.

According to the NLWKN, the flood peak, i.e. the highest water level during a flood, has been reached in Lower Saxony for the time being. However, there are still elevated water levels, especially in the lower reaches of rivers. It is not yet possible to speak of an easing of the flood situation.

In addition to Lower Saxony, the south of Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia and areas in North Rhine-Westphalia are also affected by floods. The Mansfeld-Südharz district in Saxony-Anhalt declared a disaster on Saturday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia there was a slight relaxation at the turn of the year. “Overall, the trend in water levels is declining,” said a spokesman for the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of the Environment when asked by the German Press Agency on Saturday. The water levels continued to fall on Sunday.

Visit of the Interior Minister planned

After Scholz, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) will also visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day (3 p.m.). The SPD politician wants to find out about the situation in Hatten-Sandkrug near Oldenburg and talk to emergency services, as the ministry announced. She will be accompanied by Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD), THW President Sabine Lackner and the President of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets an impression of the flood situation in northern Lower Saxony while flying in a helicopter. © Guido Bergmann/Federal Government/dpa

In Hatten-Sandkrug they want to see, among other things, how a Federal Police helicopter transports large sand containers in order to strengthen the dikes and prevent dikes from breaking.

According to the fire department, the acute phase of securing the dike in Hatten-Sandkrug has already been completed, so that residents can return to their homes. Foot troops will continue to monitor the dike day and night in the coming week.

Expansion of disaster protection required

In view of the flooding in Lower Saxony, the city council is calling on the federal and state governments to significantly increase money for disaster protection. “The federal and state governments must significantly expand funding for flood and disaster protection again – permanently and not on an ad hoc basis through special programs. There have been too many savings in disaster protection in the past,” said Managing Director Helmut Dedy of the German Press Agency.

The SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil also spoke in the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” in principle in favor of “disaster protection and flood prevention being massively expanded”. dpa