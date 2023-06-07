Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announces support for the heating law. (Iconic image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Christian Ohde/imago/Montage

Four citizens ask the chancellor their questions about the heating law. He promises help with investments.

Munich – The Ukraine war, the sluggish start of the energy transition and the increased cost of living: In the crises of their reign, the traffic light coalition has been at a low in the polls for months – this is shown by the figures from the RTL/ntv trend barometer. Not easy days for Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Most Germans are not satisfied with his work. This is exactly what moderator Pinar Atalay addresses to the Chancellor right at the beginning of the RTL program “At the table with Olaf Scholz”.

Scholz is relaxed. “I’m quite sure that the SPD will do well, like it did in the last federal election,” he replies. But not only the moderator asks him urgent questions. Four citizens are also guests of the program and demand answers. And they also affect the much-debated heating law, which met with great rejection from the population and the opposition.

Chancellor Scholz on RTL: The heating law becomes an issue

The controversial draft law by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) envisages only allowing the installation of heating systems that are operated with at least 65 percent renewable energies from 2024. Oil and gas heating should then be replaced by heat pumps, solar systems, infrared heaters or wood and pellet stoves. The planned regulations were “completely inconsistent with reality”, was the prompt criticism from the business side.

The draft had fueled fears among the population. Who will incur what costs from a conversion of the heating system, what support Germans can count on from the state and what options are even possible for individual cases – all this unsettled homeowners. Even speculation about a party tactical maneuver arose when the FDP violently rejected the draft.

Heating law: Scholz promises RTL grants for investments

With regard to the heating law, Chancellor Scholz is now emphasizing that the government will ensure that the prices for citizens do not rise immeasurably. “We will give grants for the investments made there so that the prices associated with the investment don’t break through,” says Scholz on the program “RTL Direkt Spezial”.

However, it is also about Germany preparing for the future in which the prices for oil, gas and coal will rise: “Because of the changes, there will certainly be rising prices, and we as a country are not only driving because of the climate, but also better because of the prices if we rely on the different possibilities to do it differently. A very important one is district heating, for example,” says Scholz. (n / A)