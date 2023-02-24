Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on February 1st, 2023 at the cabinet meeting of the Federal Government in the Chancellery in Berlin. © IMAGO/ picture enclosure

In the budget dispute of the traffic light coalition, Chancellor Scholz is now backing Federal Finance Minister Lindner – but which projects have priority in view of tight budgets remains unclear.

Berlin – In the dispute over the federal budget for 2024, the traffic light coalition is struggling to reach an agreement. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) in particular had different views – this could also be read in correspondence between the ministers that had become public. In the dispute over the budget, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) now referred to the coalition agreement.

Budget dispute between Habeck and Lindner: Chancellor Scholz relies on the coalition agreement

No tax increases are planned there, but a return to the debt brake. The Chancellor did not take a direct position with this, but sided with Lindner. However, it remains unclear which projects in the 2024 budget have priority given the tight budget.

“Dear Mr. Colleague,” said Habeck in a letter to Lindner, which was dated Valentine’s Day. This includes, among other things, the demand to “improve revenue” – political German for “increase taxes”. However, this is a red rag for the FDP. Lindner’s answer was correspondingly icy: “I don’t want to take up this suggestion,” said the finance minister.

Budget dispute between Habeck and Lindner: Chancellor Scholz relies on the coalition agreement

In the coalition dispute between Habeck and Lindner over the next federal budget, Chancellor Scholz now referred to the agreements from the coalition agreement with the Greens and the FDP. “What we have written in our contracts applies. And that’s what I orientate myself as chancellor,” said Scholz on Thursday in the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”. The coalition agreement provides for no tax increases and a return to the debt brake laid down in the constitution, which narrowly limits the possibilities for borrowing.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, with a view to the debate on possible tax increases, pointed out: “The coalition agreement did not stipulate anything, but the coalition agreement also did not agree that there was a war in Europe to which we had to react and, I think, politics must always be able to react.” Last Monday (February 20th) Habeck, Lindner and Scholz should be one Mirror-According to the report, they have apparently agreed to comply with the debt brake and not to decide on any tax increases. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

Dispute between Habeck and Lindner: long wish lists in different departments

War has been raging in Ukraine for a year, and Germany is also supplying weapons. After decades of austerity measures, the Bundeswehr is only partially operational and has short stocks. The special fund of 100 billion euros is apparently not enough to plug all the holes. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has already made it clear that, regardless of the special fund, the Bundeswehr needs more money to close gaps and balance deliveries to Ukraine.

Loud Mirrorreport should already be certain that Pistorius will receive more money – there is talk of five to ten billion euros, it said. There are also wish lists in other departments: SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken called for a special fund worth around 50 billion euros for education, basic child security is a matter close to the heart of the Greens, states and municipalities need money for the accommodation of refugees, Lindner himself wants the share pension project advance.

Dispute over the budget between Habeck and Lindner: the budget is tight and the priorities are unclear

So now it’s a matter of distributing the budget – without tax increases and in compliance with the debt brake. Projects such as the share pension and basic child security are included in the coalition agreement. But the SPD, Greens and FDP had not specified which projects had priority in view of tight budgets.

To the MirrorAccording to the report, Federal Finance Minister Lindner is planning new debt of at least 25 billion euros in 2024. The scope of the debt brake is thus fully utilized, which amounts to 15 billion euros, the report continues. An additional 10 billion euros are planned for Lindner’s planned stock pension. However, this amount would not be included in the debt brake because it would be offset by a claim on the pension fund in the same amount, it said. The federal government has a narrowly limited Debt margin of 0.35 percent of GDP, this is adjusted for cyclical influences. The debt brake was introduced in Germany after the global financial crisis (AFP/dpa/bme).