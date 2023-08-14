Home page politics

Polls in the basement, arguments at traffic lights, pressure on the chancellor: Olaf Scholz answers questions from Theo Koll in the ZDF summer interview – and answers with the usual reserve.

Potsdam – ZDF continued its traditional series of summer interviews on Sunday (August 13) – with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his Potsdam constituency. The interview was recorded in a rowing club at the Olympic base. The SPD politician rows himself. When asked what his role in the “government’s rowing boat” is, the chancellor said: “I’m the one who sets the pace, and I also see that as my task. And make sure it moves forward.”

The topics on which Theo Koll wanted clear answers from Scholz ranged from the economic situation in Germany and the associated dissatisfaction with the traffic light coalition to the debate about the delivery of “Taurus” cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Scholz in the ZDF summer interview: Chancellor taciturn on the subject of Taurus deliveries

When asked about possible “Taurus” deliveries, Scholz replied with the usual reserve: As in the past, the federal government will always check every single decision very carefully, he said. Germany is the country that supports Ukraine the most after the USA.

“We do that primarily with tanks, with artillery. We did that with a lot of air defense.” Scholz referred to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who thanked Germany on Saturday for the two additional launch pads of the Patriot air defense system.

Scholz in the ZDF summer interview: Satisfaction with the traffic light coalition at its lowest point

The dissatisfaction of the Germans with the traffic light is great: according to current surveys, the alliance currently no longer has a majority. Since the alliance was formed, the right-wing populist AfD has doubled from 10 to around 20 percent. Scholz’ SPD has been behind it for weeks. Perhaps this is also a reason why the Chancellor supports the stricter deportation rules for asylum seekers who are required to leave the country, as proposed by party colleague and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

With regard to the frequent disputes in the ruling traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP, Scholz would like “that the tone sometimes takes place differently than it was in the past”. Scholz continued: “I also have the impression that many have decided to change that over the summer. So I encourage everyone to continue with that.”

Scholz in the summer interview: “Diagnosis not correct”

Meanwhile, according to the ZDF political barometer, 73 of those surveyed found that Scholz could not assert himself in the government. “First of all, the diagnosis is not correct,” said Scholz in the summer interview. “We made a lot of very specific decisions. In fact, however, many things are being renegotiated – and everyone is aware of that.”

The fact that there are discussions is not a problem. “But we need a clear course that you can see.” He is convinced that the government is doing exactly what is needed for a good future in Germany – and that this will also be honored in elections.

Scholz contradicts polls in the summer interview: Chancellor there to “lead the country”

But will the traffic light government listen to the Chancellor’s words? doubts are warranted. Example: the debate about an industrial electricity price. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants a state-subsidized industrial electricity price for a transitional phase, which would cost billions. Habeck speaks of a “bridging electricity price” of six cents per kilowatt hour for particularly energy-intensive companies. The trade unions, many business associations and the SPD parliamentary group also want that. The FDP rejects an industrial electricity price.

And the chancellor? Two years ago, Scholz, as a candidate for chancellor, had set an industrial electricity price of four cents as a goal at Industry Day. On Sunday he expressed his reservations again. “We have one main task,” said Scholz in the summer interview. “It consists of getting electricity prices down, structurally. After all, we won’t be able to subsidize electricity prices in the long term.” Above all, Scholz emphasized that there is now more speed in the expansion of renewable energies and the power grids.

When Koll interjected in the interview that 72 percent of Germans were of the opinion that Scholz did not give any concrete answers in interviews, the Chancellor reacted irritably: He gave answers “like a responsible head of government gives”. Scholz is “not there to give press conferences, but to lead the country”. Accordingly, decisions must “always be carefully weighed,” he said. (lrg/dpa)