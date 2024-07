Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said Maduro is being harmed by sanctions imposed on Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro will seek a new term in the July 28 presidential election with security forces and the judiciary arresting and disqualifying opponents, the state press giving no space to his main opponent, Edmundo González, and with suspicions of electoral fraud once again hanging in the air.

Still, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said Maduro goes into the election at a “disadvantage” because of the economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela.

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, the chancellor made the statement at a meeting with representatives of embassies accredited in Venezuela.

“In these elections, we see a clear distortion and disadvantage that the candidate for reelection has, after the policies of sanctions and aggression. So far, 936 sanctions have entered the heart of the government’s exercise to harm the people,” said Gil.

“We must denounce to the world these external interruptions that seek to distort the will of the people. The government management has managed to recover from these sanctions, [mas] we must denounce these external interruptions to the world,” added the chancellor.

Gil did not mention that such sanctions were applied because Venezuela ceased to be a democracy.

In October last year, the United States partially lifted sanctions against Venezuela’s oil and gas sectors under the Barbados Agreement, through which the dictatorship and the opposition agreed to hold clean and fair presidential elections this year.

However, Washington reimposed sanctions six months later because the Chavista dictatorship made opposition candidate María Corina Machado ineligible to run for office. She won the primary elections of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest bloc opposed to Chavismo, last year. González replaced her in the campaign.