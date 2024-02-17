Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Blazing appeal, evasive answers: Volodymyr Selenskyj and Olaf Scholz deliver very different Siko performances. The Chancellor is resentful.

Munich – The Munich Security Conference opened its second day with a high-profile double blow: First, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) took the stage for a speech and interview – immediately afterwards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj took the podium.

The discrepancy between two of the key figures in the Ukraine war could not have been much greater: Scholz emphasized a “silver lining” in the current situation and had to listen to critical questions – an evasive answer on the subject of Taurus cruise missiles was met by moderator Hadley Gamble with a dry one Word: “politician”. Zelenskyj, on the other hand, warned, urged, demanded and expressed himself quite emotionally about losses in the war. Still, the president of Ukraine also provided a laugh.

Zelenskyj and Scholz at the Siko in Munich: Ukrainian sees only two possible fates for Putin

Zelenskyj appeared not in a suit, but in a sweater with the Ukrainian trident – and issued some drastic warnings. “There is no one among us for whom the ongoing war in Europe is not a danger,” said the Ukrainian president. If Vladimir Putin is not stopped, there is a risk of a global “catastrophe”. Secret service circles are aware of this. The Kremlin chief is a “monster” who has had people slaughtered not only in Ukraine, but also in Chechnya and Syria.

Ever since the “murder of Alexei Navalny,” it has been “absurd” to perceive Putin as the legitimate head of state of Russia. At the same time, the Kremlin boss is now justifying Hitler's Second World War. In an interview with the hard-right US presenter Tucker Carlson, Putin blamed Poland for the German attack on the country. Zelensky explained that there were only two conceivable fates for the autocrat: a trial in The Hague, or death at the hands of one of his own henchmen.

Zelensky speaks about losses in Avdiivka – he turns down the opportunity to appeal to the USA

Zelenskyi deferred in the conversation that followed his speech CNN-Moderator Christiane Amanpour answered a few questions, but did so in a more approachable way. He explained, for example, that the question of further mobilization was “complex”. Unfortunately, he said with a hint of a sigh that he couldn't share any insights about losses with the listeners. But human lives are important for Ukraine – unlike for Putin's Russia. That's why they withdrew from Avdiivka. The ratio of casualties there is approximately “seven to one”; for every Ukrainian soldier, Russia loses seven combatants.

Olaf Scholz (left) and Wolodymyr Selenskyj delivered very different performances at the Munich Siko. © Montage: Sven Hoppe/picture-alliance/dpa/fn

Zelensky rejected the opportunity to appeal to the US Congress for further aid. “I won’t do that,” he said. He referred to the following personal conversations – and the need to work together as a “team”. He invited Donald Trump to the front to experience the “real war,” not the “Instagram” version. There were also moments of relaxation on stage. Zelensky answered Amanpour's interview questions in Ukrainian – there was confusion about the simultaneous interpretation. “Hmm, I don’t need that,” Zelensky said to laughter from the audience after putting on the headphones. Ultimately, he took advantage of technical support.

Politician.

The differences between Selenskyj and Scholz became very obvious, not just rhetorically, but especially when looking at the overall situation in the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for further help; Ukraine needs security through air defense systems and long-range weapons – Russia must, among other things, be deprived of air sovereignty.

Scholz evades questions at Siko – and is met with displeasure on the open stage

The Chancellor, however, praised the unity of NATO and the arms deliveries so far. For the current year, Germany has almost doubled its military aid to more than seven billion euros; Commitments for the coming years amounting to six billion would be added. He would very much like “similar decisions to be made in all EU capitals”.

Scholz evaded the question of whether Germany would still deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Germany is already doing a lot for Ukraine, he says. Production needs to be increased, especially when it comes to ammunition. “Step by step, depending on the situation, we decide what needs to be done at the right moment,” he adds – a phrase from the Chancellor that is well known in Germany. Gamble responded with audible displeasure.

In any case, Scholz was exposed to some critical questions. Hadley asked whether Germany, as a “sick man,” could continue to provide aid. “That’s not us,” Scholz countered. He referred to high employment figures in the country and large investments from and for the economy. Scholz had to struggle with a question from the plenary session about Ukraine joining NATO before the end of the war: He struggled for words.

Ultimately, Scholz referred to the decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius. What was formulated there is taken very seriously, said Scholz. At that time it was said that an invitation to join would be issued if the requirements for membership were met. (fn)