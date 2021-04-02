The CDU is allowed to continue to govern in Baden-Württemberg. Whether the little Stuttgart Easter miracle will save the hard-pressed CDU boss Laschet’s candidacy for chancellor is questionable. A comment.

Munich – Things are not going well in the last few weeks for the thorn-crowned CDU boss Armin Laschet. In his three-front fight against the virus, Bayern Söder and the Chancellor, the beleaguered NRW state chief needs a medium Easter miracle. A small one, after all, has now been given to him by the Baden-Württemberg Greens of all people: Laschet’s CDU is allowed to continue to govern as their junior partner despite the election gossip in Stuttgart.

Of course, this required a loud word of power from the green superfather Winfried Kretschmann, who felt little desire to change coalition partners again in his old days and to enter into a three-party alliance with the SPD and FDP. Most of the Greens in the state and also the Berlin party leadership had longed for such a traffic light signal. What is more: they had even dared to scratch the authority of their patriarch for it. One thing is clear: if the Greens can still choose their co-regents after the federal election on September 26th, there will no longer be Kretschmann writing joint letters with Union chiefs, let alone inserting a good word for a possible coalition partner Union.

Chancellor question: Is Söder committed to his ambitions?

The CDU and CSU have to fix it themselves. More and more CDU MPs believe that the loss of their shaky mandates can only be averted with Markus Söder – and are ready to bite the bullet and let the head of the sister party take precedence in the candidacy for chancellor. To do this, however, the hesitant Bavarian Prime Minister would first have to admit his ambitions in no uncertain terms. If he does that – and Laschet does not withdraw – the power struggle between the two rivals, who have meanwhile become deeply enemies, should actually drive a decision in the joint parliamentary group.

A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis