Will it be tight for the Greens? According to a recent survey, the party with Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is losing support – support is shrinking.

Berlin – do the Germans want a green chancellor? Candidate Annalena Baerbock recently seemed to fall in the favor of potential voters – and even the latest polls do not predict a high for the politician.

According to a recent mirror– In a survey with the question “Who would you vote if there were general elections on Sunday?”, The Green candidate does not currently make it to first place. Compared to the beginning of May, the party lost votes.

Chancellor question: Majority does not see the Greens ahead – poll shows other party at the top

With 21 percent of the vote, the Greens made it to second place in the poll by the polling institute Civey for the mirror. The party with Chancellor candidate Baerbock was overtaken by the CDU / CSU, who put Armin Laschet as Chancellor candidate.

»Who would you vote if there were general elections on Sunday?” – The survey results at a glance:

1st place: CDU / CSU with 30 percent

2nd place: The Greens with 21 percent

3rd place: SPD with 16 percent

4th place: FDP with 13 percent

5th place: AfD with nine percent

6th place: The left with six percent

Compared to the beginning of May, the Union recorded an increase of three percent. The Greens, on the other hand, slip by four percent within this period.

Survey: Annalena Baerbock as Chancellor? 68 percent vote with “no”

Particularly worrying for the Greens: when asked whether they would like the green top candidate in the Chancellery, more than 68 percent of the survey participants answered with “No”. Just under 27 percent voted “Yes”.

Instead of a Chancellor Baerbock want, according to the mirror– However, 42 percent of respondents surveyed a government participation of the Greens. 30 percent of the participants said this was “definitely”, and just under twelve percent answered “rather yes”. (nema)