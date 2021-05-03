How do other countries see the German chancellor candidates? Many papers favor Baerbock and even compare her to Merkel. Russia, on the other hand, is clear for Laschet.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock is the Greens’ first candidate for chancellor and is therefore in the focus of interest – sometimes even abroad. A look at the international press shows: A little Baerbock hype has emerged. The federal election in 2021 is due in five months. At the moment, the Greens are ahead in the polls.

Chancellor question: Foreign newspapers are fascinated by Baerbock – and compare her to Merkel

Some foreign media love the story of the Green politician. The US magazine Foreign Policy describes Baerbock as “pro-European, tougher against major authoritarian powers and with a focus on human rights and climate issues – all with a pragmatic tone on topics like NATO and military spending.” It goes on: “If the world has not listened to Baerbock beforehand, it should do now”.

Baerbock’s foreign policy position is welcomed in the United States, also reports Handelsblatt. The US Democrats and the German Greens are also in harmony in the conflict over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and on many climate issues.

The French media also seem fascinated by the 40-year-old. The Libertation writes: “For the green Annalena Baerbock all lights are green”. The left-liberal newspaper even goes so far as to compare it directly with Angela Merkel: “Annalena Baerbock undoubtedly has the same quality as Angela Merkel, who has always been underestimated”.

The also liberal-minded British Guardian sees great potential in Baerbock: “Green could become the new normal”. Because of the good poll numbers, it is “very likely that the next federal government will have an important green component, and it can even be led by the Greens”. The current point in time could make this a “continental game changer”.

Russia sees Laschet as the “best candidate” – Baerbock could become uncomfortable for the Kremlin

The Swiss Day indicator compares the competitors like this: “Young, woman, radiant, fresh against: old, man, exhausted, tired.” According to the Swiss newspaper, the contrast could not be greater. “With Baerbock, the Greens presented a winner who filled the promise of ‘finally different’ with life”. Armin Laschet (CDU), on the other hand, is a 60-year-old Prime Minister who looks like a “survivor”, “who already seemed tired before the election campaign really started”.

Russia, on the other hand, clearly favors Armin Laschet as Federal Chancellor. “With a probable government of the Union and the Greens, it is to be expected that the critical component in German-Russian relations will increase,” predicts the Russian Germany expert Wladislaw Below im Handelsblatt. According to Andrej Kortunow, General Director of the Russian Council for International Affairs, Laschet is “from the perspective of the Russian leadership the best candidate for the post of Federal Chancellor.”

Laschet is perceived as a proponent of the continuation of the German-Russian dialogue and the search for compromises. Baerbock has supporters among Russian opposition activists, environmental activists and human rights defenders, Kortunov says Handelsblatt. “She is certainly an uncomfortable partner for Russia’s current leadership.” Under her as Chancellor, the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project would be difficult. Human rights would become a permanent issue in the negotiations with the Kremlin. In fact, Baerbock had recently spoken out in favor of a tougher course in Russia.

