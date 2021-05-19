When Markus Söder speaks, Markus Lanz sometimes forgets the other talk guests. With a question he almost upsets the CSU boss.

Hamburg – On Tuesday evening, “Markus Lanz” is about a piquant K-question: How likely is it that Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) will still be a candidate for Chancellor after the growing criticism of CDU boss Armin Laschet ? Most recently, the Bavarian Prime Minister only sporadically commented on rumors. In the ZDF broadcast, Söder makes an exception – and speaks Tacheles.

Connected from Lake Constance, Söder answers in detail the questions from the moderator Lanz. For example, the first 35 minutes of the program deal with this year’s general election and the growing anti-Semitism in the country in view of the violent flare-up of the Middle East conflict. So Söder calls for a stronger commitment to Israel: “With all the weaknesses that Israel has: This is a democracy based on the Western model.”

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on May 18th:

Markus Söder – Bavarian Prime Minister (CSU)

Prof. Thomas Biebricher – political scientist

Kristin Helberg – Journalist & Middle East Expert

Ahmad Mansour – psychologist

The CSU politician also emphasized that he condemned all forms of anti-Semitism. “Sometimes it’s disgusting,” said Söder. After a clear avowal against hatred of Jews in the social networks, he himself received anti-Semitic messages: “I saw it myself. For example, if you post the Israeli flag, then of course there will be a shit storm against it and a very violent one. “

Middle East conflict: CSU leader Markus Söder criticizes the lack of courage

Söder criticizes “Lanz” for lack of support in the country – especially from politics. Söder explains with a serious expression: “We have to stand up for it and stand up for it.” Nevertheless everyone has the right to criticize Israel: “The question is the form.”

In addition to the Middle East conflict, the upcoming federal election was the topic of the evening. About his former opponent Armin Laschet, Söder said in a remarkably dry way: “Of course we will campaign together.” No wonder that Lanz tries during the conversation to lure the CSU boss out of the reserve. He gives him a scenario in which the CDU under Laschet’s leadership would lose the state election in Saxony-Anhalt. The ZDF presenter asks Söder with a curious look: “Do you rule out the possibility that the CDU will change the candidate for chancellor again and possibly come back to you?”

Markus Söder goes into a duel on “Markus Lanz” (ZDF): “That’s such an absurd question”

Söder resolutely denies: “I think that is completely absurd. I can’t imagine. ” When asked again, Söder replied almost angrily: “That is such an absurd question, it never comes up, and that’s why it never happens. After such a debate you have to do everything possible to support the candidate. ”

At the same time, Söder announced in an interview with Lanz for the time after the federal election: “If we should form a government, you have to reckon with me, of course, because as the CSU chairman I might be part of the coalition” added: “Of course it is clear that I am fulfilling my role as Prime Minister. But as the CSU chairman you sit on the coalition committee. “

Conclusion of the show

At “Markus Lanz” there is mainly a one-to-one conversation on Tuesday evening. While ZDF presenter Markus Lanz and CSU boss Markus Söder fill the first half of the talk show, the other guests – Ahmad Mansour, Kristin Helberg and Thomas Biebricher – sit almost in silence on the sidelines. That changes towards the end of the program, when the German-Israeli psychologist Mansour clearly announces: “What we have seen here in the last few weeks was Muslim anti-Semitism. Why can’t I call it that? “