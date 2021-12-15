Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Cindy Boden

divide

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will make his first government statement in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives his first government statement in the Bundestag, in which he will outline the guidelines of his government. The news ticker.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz * (SPD) makes his first government statement in the Bundestag (see first report).

He should outline the guidelines of the traffic light federal government * for the next few years, for example to combat corona and climate protection (see update from December 15, 6:30 a.m.).

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Update from December 15, 7:10 a.m .: Before the first government declaration by the new Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Bundestag (see first report) the Left Party has called for tangible improvements for Hartz IV recipients. “I expect a clear statement from the Chancellor about how much Hartz IV should increase,” said left boss Susanne Hennig-Wellsow of the AFP news agency in Berlin. “A new name for the basic security does not make anyone fed up,” she said with a view to the coalition’s plan to replace Hartz IV with a new “citizen’s money”. “Scholz can now show what he specifically means by respect,” said Hennig-Wellsow. “A significant increase in Hartz IV is definitely one of them.”

Scholz makes a government statement in the Bundestag: Corona and climate protection are likely to be important topics

Update from December 15, 6:30 a.m .: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) makes his first government statement in the Bundestag on Wednesday (9 a.m.). One week after taking office, Scholz will speak for an hour on the priorities of the future government work of the traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. Scholz’s speech will be followed by a two and a half hour debate in parliament.

Important topics in Scholz’s government statement are likely to be dealing with the corona pandemic and the government’s plans for climate protection. In the afternoon Scholz will be traveling to the EU summit with Eastern partner countries in Brussels. This will be followed by the Chancellor’s first regular EU summit on Thursday.

Traffic light federal government: New Chancellor Scholz makes government statement – discussion afterwards

First report: Berlin – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will be on Wednesday (December 15) submit his first government statement in the Bundestag. After an overview of the Bundestag administration, this will be followed by a discussion lasting around two and a half hours. The government declaration of the Social Democrats is scheduled for 9 a.m. It is customary for a new Federal Chancellor * to hold a kind of inaugural government declaration outlining the guidelines of his government for the next four years.

At Scholz, she is likely to follow the motto of the red-green-yellow coalition agreement “Dare to make more progress”. The contract was presented on November 24th by the top representatives of the parties. Germany’s first traffic light federal government made up of the SPD, FDP and the Greens has been in office since last Wednesday (December 8th). On that day, the new Federal Chancellor and the new ministers were sworn in in the Bundestag and received their certificates of appointment from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD).

Traffic light government: quick start before government declaration – first foreign visits by the ministers

In the run-up to the government declaration, the new cabinet under Olaf Scholz has already started its intensive work. In addition to the federal-state summit, the Federal Chancellor himself found a quick entry into the international arena right after the swearing-in ceremony. He phoned US President Joe Biden *, who congratulated him on taking office. Scholz also took part in a virtual “Summit for Democracy” with representatives from more than 100 governments, which was hosted by the USA.

Both the Chancellor and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock * (Greens) went on inaugural visits to Paris, Brussels and Warsaw. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also visited Paris. The new Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser * (SPD), met her counterparts from EU member states in Brussels. The new Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach also got off to a quick start due to the corona developments.

Union clarifies realignment before government declaration – budget committee chair goes to Braun

After Scholz’s government declaration, parliamentary work in the Bundestag will only really pick up speed. The CDU / CSU parliamentary group has now completed its personnel realignment in good time. The MPs re-elected eleven vice chairmen and the parliamentary managing directors. At the same time, the parliamentary group appointed the chairmen of the Bundestag committees it had selected.

The most conspicuous personell: The chairmanship of the important budget committee is taken over by the former Chancellery Minister Helge Braun, who is also running for the CDU chairmanship. The previous first parliamentary managing director of the parliamentary group, Michael Grosse-Brömer (CDU), became chairman of the economic committee, Alois Rainer (CSU) will head the finance committee in the future. The positions of parliamentary group chairman Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt were not available for election in the parliamentary group meeting. Thorsten Frei (CDU) became the first parliamentary managing director. The previous Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and the previous Federal Government Commissioner for Digitization, Dorothee Bär (CSU), became deputy parliamentary group chairmen. In the parliamentary group, Spahn will now be responsible for the economy, climate and energy, medium-sized businesses and tourism. Bear for family and culture. (bb with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA