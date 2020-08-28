Angela Merkel will hold her summer press conference on Friday. The Chancellor urgently warns about the Corona issue – and provokes laughs with a cool answer.

On Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel * invites you to the traditional summer press conference.

In addition to the tightened corona measures, the head of government also talks about current domestic and foreign policy developments.

Update 12:38 p.m .: On the critical question of whether a mild reaction to the Navalny case Merkel replied emphatically diplomatically that she did not provoke further actions by Russia. “Now we will try to clear things up with our options, which are indeed limited.” However, it is not a purely German problem to react to Russia.

Merkel on Corona: retirement home residents in isolation again? “Won’t be like this again”

Update 12.32 p.m .: When asked if the Corona pandemic again one complete isolation from residents of old people’s homes threaten, Merkel is optimistic. “I think we’ve learned enough by now to make sure it doesn’t turn out to be the way it was in the first few weeks,” she says.

But she was concerned about current developments. Fortunately, there are currently few illnesses among the elderly – “and of course I wonder why that is,” says Merkel. One possible explanation is that individual sections of the population are withdrawing completely from life – “such a division would not be good,” warns the Chancellor. A positive sign is that, according to the population, according to surveys, there is big Understanding of the corona rules give.

Update 12:22 p.m .: Merkel admits that video conferences are a new discovery for her in the corona pandemic. The remedy works better than expected. Video switching with ten to fifteen people, if you know each other, “not even worse than when you go on a trip”. In closed rooms, however, it is better to “calculate who is listening”.

“Charmed” by Trump? – “Oh.” Merkel delivers an amusing moment

Update 12.12 p.m .: Merkel’s answer on the subject of the US election is also an amusing moment. When asked what a re-election of Donald Trump for the world and whether Donald Trump would mean them – as of Ex-Ambassador Richard Grenell described – “charmed” Merkel has to ask. “Did he have anything?” “Enchanted,” repeats the questioner. “Oh,” says Merkel dryly.

The Chancellor does not want to lean any further out of the window. “I do not report on internal discussions and I will not comment on that either,” explains Merkel. Of course, she works with us every US president in terms of common values.

Merkel in the summer PK: Chancellor question causes laughter – “No invitation yet” from Röttgen

Update 12:10 p.m .: Merkel reacted to the first question of the Chancellor with a smile: different than Markus Söder and Armin Laschet got it from Norbert Röttgen “Have not yet received an invitation,” says the Chancellor after a meeting with this K candidate. But you can discuss it if there is a need.

Otherwise, as the outgoing Chancellor, she wanted to “stay out of these succession issues”.

Update 12:07 p.m .: “Of course, with every decision we are faced with the question of whether it builds a bridge to the future,” says Merkel on the question after the German Corona aid. That is particularly difficult in a pandemic – “because we don’t know when it will end”. It is a “special challenge for our financial strength.” So far, she is convinced that Germany can afford everything that has been decided. “We must not stir up monthly uncertainty,” explains the Chancellor, referring to the decision to extend the Short-time work money.

Chancellor Angela Merkel at her summer press conference on Friday – Corona restrictions also applied here. © CHRISTOPH SOEDER / AFP

Other countries benefit more from the EU aid than Germany, says Merkel – that is “also the right thing to do” because they got into the crisis through no fault of their own.

Angela Merkel on Corona: “Not everything will be the same as it was before the pandemic”

Update 11:57 a.m .: Angela Merkel sees so far no major mistakes by the federal government in dealing with the corona pandemic. “I think that we have so far decided to the best of our knowledge and belief.” It is also clear that measures have to be adapted depending on the situation. She was “reasonably satisfied” with the way things were going so far – even if there were the mentioned “hardships”.

“Not everything will be the same as it was before the corona pandemic. It hits us hard and existentially. ”At the same time, Merkel admits that, for example, it was not foreseen that people would“ drive to this extent to risk areas ”. Unexpected developments are normal in the current situation.

Update 11:53 a.m .: Addressed to restrictions imposed to varying degrees in the population Corona and the climate crisis Chancellor says: “Some of these are hardships for people, for groups, that’s right” – but there are also hardships with climate change, stressed Merkel. This becomes clear when you talk to coal workers who see their livelihoods destroyed. Try to cushion all difficulties.

Merkel in the summer PK: Chancellor sees Russia relations strained

Update 11:45 a.m .: One of the first issues raised is that difficult relationship with Russia. There is a “continuous line” of events that German-Russian relationship stress, explains Merkel. Just in case Belarus the sovereignty of the country must be respected, she emphasizes. “We always said we had to keep talking to Russia,” Merkel added. The goal is also to have “good relations” with Russia. She hopes that there will be no Russian troops for deployment in Belarus, said Merkel when asked.

Update 11.42 a.m .: With view on EU Council Presidency the Chancellor emphasizes the value of solidarity. She goes on to say: “At EU level, too, we will work for an ambitious and decisive climate policy.” Brexit will also be relevant – this is where the “decisive weeks” are coming up. After a good ten minutes, Merkel will end her Statement. Now they follow Journalists’ questions.

Merkel gives summer press conference: Chancellor names priorities for Corona autumn

Update 11:38 a.m .: However, not everything was bad: Compared to some neighboring countries, Germany got through the crisis well. Merkel names three priorities for further work: The goal must now be to ensure that children don’t become the losers of the pandemic, she says. At the same time she must economy “To be kept running”. Last but not least, the social cohesion must be preserved – for example with a view to the elderly, families with children, students, small businesses or students. “We have to pay special attention to all of them,” explains the Chancellor.

Update 11.35 a.m.: The Chancellor’s summer press conference has now started. Merkel speaks of in her opening statement “Unprecedented challenges” in the Corona crisis. Also in autumn and winter the pandemic will keep your chancellorship busy. It will be important to keep the number of infections low, even if people in Germany are again mainly in closed rooms. Your basic attitude is “one of the attention of vigilance”. “The fact remains: It’s serious. Still serious, ”emphasizes the Chancellor.

Update from August 28, 11:25 a.m .: Should be in a few minutes Chancellor Angela Merkel’s summer press conference start – unlike yesterday’s Corona video meeting with the Prime Minister, no major delays are to be expected.

Also the Subject areas seem clear at first: Corona measures, budget issues and crises in Europe from Turkey to the Alexej Navalny case to Belarus are likely to be on the agenda. Also the current situation in the European Union could be of relevance – Germany also currently holds the EU Council Presidency.

After the Corona summit with Söder – Merkel invites you to the summer PK: What does the Chancellor say about the K question?

Preliminary report: Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU *) is currently appearing in front of the cameras more often. In times of Corona pandemic the head of government is more in demand than ever. On Thursday (August 27th) she held together with the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder* (CSU *) and the Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD *) the Corona summit in Berlin, at which they presented some new regulations and tightening. It spoke Merkel for example, of “sensitive fines” for vacationers who knowingly and avoidably enter a risk area. In addition, the federal and state governments agreed that major events at which contact tracking and compliance with hygiene regulations is not possible should not take place until at least the end of December 2020.

In addition, the federal government and the states (with the exception of Saxony-Anhalt) reached an agreement Minimum fine of 50 euros for mask refusers and discussed the Future of schools and daycare centerswhich has priority over sporting events in general and the Bundesliga in particular. CSU boss Söder thus slowed down the expectations of the German Football League* on a league start with spectators. In the meantime, there was no nationwide consensus for celebrations in the private sector.

Merkel and Söder spoke of a critical development in view of the increasing number of infections in the country, but asserted that they did not want to have “a second lockdown”.

Well-rehearsed trio: On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel stood by Markus Söder (left) and Peter Tschentscher, as at the previous press conferences. © Michele Tantussi / Reuters / Pool / dpa

Merkel’s summer PK in the live ticker: What does the Chancellor say about the K question?

On Friday (11.30 a.m.) the Chancellor then speak up again. In Berlin is rising their traditional summer press conference. Central issues in domestic politics are likely to be the strategy against Corona crisis and the package to extend the relief efforts for citizens and businesses.

Global conflicts are likely to play a role in foreign policy, first and foremost the dispute between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. Also the case Alexei Navalny, which was allegedly poisoned, as well as the relationship with Russia could be an issue, as could the situation in Belarus given the ongoing protests against the head of state Alexander Lukashenko.

The Chancellor’s annual press conference in summer has a long tradition. This year’s event is the last before the 2021 federal election campaign in which Merkel is not applying for another term. Will the 66-year-old also comment on the question of the chancellor at the PK? We’ll be there for you from 11.30 a.m. in the live ticker. (as) *Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network

