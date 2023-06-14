Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

The chancellor (Olaf Scholz, right), not the climate minister (Robert Habeck, left) sets the political guidelines, comments Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of the Münchner Merkur. © Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Klaus Haag

With the heating compromise, the traffic light government found a pragmatic way at the last moment. And Chancellor Olaf Scholz should have learned an important lesson, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

Climate protection only works with the citizens, never against them. If the traffic light government has learned this truism from the chaos surrounding the heat transition, the political greenhouse effect in Germany can perhaps still be stopped with the disastrous strengthening of the AfD. People don’t like an encroaching state that invades their kitchens and boiler rooms and, in the worst case, robs homeowners of their life’s work. Even patient Germans become revolutionaries.

The heating compromise breathes the spirit of pragmatism

The heating compromise born under the most violent labor pains breathes that spirit of pragmatism that was sorely lacking in the original draft of the Habeck Ministry (and the lobbyists of the Agora Energiewende). That helps the climate – and not right-wing populists. The law makes the state itself and its municipalities responsible for drawing up district heating plans before it overwhelms the citizens, and it respects that there can sometimes be better solutions than the heat pump – even for the Green party headquarters, the, a joke , whose installation has failed for years. Climate Minister Habeck would have saved himself, his party and the country a lot if, on the advice of his party colleague Winfried Kretschmann, he had given up trying to bang his head through the wall sooner.

The traffic light coalition on the verge of a nervous breakdown is trying to restart with the agreement on a heat transition with a sense of proportion. However, this will only succeed if the chancellor also learns his lesson: the strategy of watching with a smile as his coalition partners knock each other out like boxers in order to steal their votes in the end has also failed and damaged his reputation. The chancellor, not the climate minister, determines the political guidelines – citizens must be able to rely on that again in the future.

