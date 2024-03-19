Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told People's Gazette this Tuesday (19) that he will make a series of trips to Latin American countries and hopes to be able to visit Brazil. This is a sign that the Kyiv government is trying to improve diplomatic relations with Brasília after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a series of controversial statements last year, holding Ukraine and Western nations responsible for the 2022 Russian invasion. .

“I have very good contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil [Mauro Vieira]. Whenever we need to talk, we talk. My team is organizing my trip to Latin American countries and of course I hope that Brazil will be part of that, so discussions about the days of my visit are still happening”, said Kuleba in an international videoconference with press organizations.

He did not disclose dates for his trip to Latin America. The deployment of Ukrainian government officials is considered a military matter as they are potential Kremlin targets. Therefore, meetings and encounters involving Ukrainian authorities tend to be publicly disclosed only at the last minute or when they are already taking place.

After avoiding meeting the Ukrainian president for months in 2023, Lula and Volodymyr Zelensky shook hands at the UN General Assembly in September and agreed on a meeting between their foreign ministers. But, since then, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been postponing the scheduling of this meeting. The meeting of foreign ministers would be a step prior to a possible visit by President Zelensky to Brazil.

Brazilian reluctance may have an explanation: since the beginning of his term, Lula has been getting closer to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and has even said publicly on more than one occasion that Ukraine was to blame for being invaded by Russia in February 2022. Because of this type of statement, even before reaching the presidency, Lula was placed on a list of Moscow supporters drawn up by the Kyiv government.

Lula's support for dictator Putin has resulted in discounts on fuel imports. In 2023, Brazil imported approximately US$5.3 billion in fuels from Russia, with a large part of the volume being diesel oil.

But the PT member's motivation may be more political than economic, according to analysts. Lula is betting on having more international projection and that is why he joined the “multipolar world” discourse of Russia and China. This political banner, however, does not aim to make the world more egalitarian but rather to reduce the political influence of liberal democracies in the West, while increasing the strength of the dictatorships in Moscow and Beijing.

Last Sunday, Putin consolidated himself as dictator in Russia by being “elected” for another six years in office in a sham election.

Vieira said that there are no impediments to the visit

Kuleba's statement comes five days after Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira was questioned in the Senate's Foreign Relations and Defense Committee about requests for visits to Brazil from Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky himself. Vieira told the senators on the 14th that “there is neither an impediment nor a refusal to receive them”.

It is not yet clear whether Vieira's signal at the time was just a diplomatic speech or whether there is a true intention to rebuild relations between Brazil and Ukraine. This Tuesday's statement given by Kuleba shows that there is good will and a willingness to forget disagreements on the Ukrainian side.

After hearing Lula's denials about billion-dollar proposals to buy armored ambulances from Brazil to evacuate civilians from the frontline last year, Ukraine is now offering the Brazilian government partnerships in the areas of agriculture, aviation and space exploration, among others.

Some of the ideas are forming an agricultural partnership to help with the development of African countries, resuming the rocket and satellite launch program from the Alcântara Base, which was ended by Dilma Rousseff's government in 2015, and even forming partnerships to build airplanes. Ukraine is one of the largest agricultural powers in Europe and inherited the technology for building rockets for space exploration from the Soviet period. It is also known for the Antonov factories, which produced the largest cargo planes in the world.

Global South support for Ukraine depends on battlefield victories, says chancellor

Asked by the report about what kind of support Ukraine expects to receive from nations in the Global South (developing countries), Kuleba stated that the goodwill of these governments has varied according to the performance of Ukrainian troops in the war.

“The general pattern is quite simple, when Ukraine is demonstrating significant successes on the battlefield, we see more countries from the Global South leaning towards the Ukrainian position. When the situation becomes more stable in terms of Russia holding ground, we we see support from countries in the Global South becoming more unbalanced. So, the dynamics of a good political relationship depend on the dynamics on the battlefront”, stated the chancellor.

The battlefront in Ukraine is about 1,200 kilometers long and has stabilized in 2023 in a scenario in which only small gains in territory are made at a great cost in the lives of fighters on both sides. In 2024, only Russia has achieved small victories, especially as military aid provided by the United States is being blocked by a small portion of Republican Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Moscow invests in diplomatic actions to gain political support from countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia. Only Brazil was visited twice in less than a year by Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, warns that Russia's conservative and multipolar world discourse, which has seduced many developing countries, is illusory. He says that if Russia is not contained now, the message that will be sent to the rest of the world is that it is worth using force to conquer territories from neighboring countries.

“The overall message for the Global South is simple: if Russia prevails in Ukraine, countries and regions in the Global South will be the first to experience increased cross-border violence and aggression in their regions. For this reason, it makes a lot of sense let them support Ukraine,” he said.

He recalled that an official document signed by dictator Putin in 2021 says that Russia would only be satisfied if NATO (Western military alliance) withdrew to the borders of the 1990s, which would leave former Iron Curtain countries, such as Poland, vulnerable. , Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, all Baltic countries, among others.

Kuleba's theory is that Russian expansionism could inspire other regional powers to initiate conflicts for territorial annexation, especially in the poorest regions of the world.