Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard announces his resignation: he will seek the presidency in 2024

Marcelo Ebrard Minister of Foreign Relations of Mexico
Rodrigo Arangua / AFP
Marcelo Ebrard Minister of Foreign Relations of Mexico
Ebrard aspires to be the candidate of the pro-government National Regeneration Movement (Morena).
The foreign minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, announced this Tuesday that he will resign from his position to fight for the presidential candidacy of the ruling Morena party, and become the eventual successor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who cannot run for re-election in 2024.
“I have resolved (…) to request and present my resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Relations (…) with the purpose of fully dedicating myself, with joy and resolution, to defending the project headed by our president,” said Ebrard, surrounded by his supporters, at a public event held in a central Mexico City hotel.
Ebrard, 63, said that next Monday, June 12, he will formally leave his post head of Mexican diplomacy.
Previously, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, had informed in a press conference that next Sunday the party will define the process that it will follow to choose the candidate of his party for the 2024 elections, in which the successor of the current president.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE and AFP
