Chancellor of Justice Yle: The Chancellor of Justice would prevent the dual role of MPs in clarifying the actions of ministers

Correcting the current model would require an amendment to the Constitution.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti considers that Members of Parliament should not be able to play two different roles when Parliament discusses the legality of a minister’s actions. Pöysti says in Yle that only one role is played in a fair trial.

The issue arose when two Coalition members of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Wille Rydman and Heikki Vestman were both the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) signatories and its authors in committee.

There was nothing illegal about the activities of the Coalition Duo, and they were not barred. However, according to the Chancellor of Justice, the possibility of such a dual role should be prevented by law.

“It would be desirable for it to be legally clarified” to participate either as a reminder or as a member of a committee.

In Haavisto’s case, the Constitutional Committee was not in the role of a judge, but paved the way for Parliament to decide whether to prosecute in the case.

I stumbled the change sought by him would probably require an amendment to the Constitution, as the Constitution provides for the incapacity of a Member of Parliament. The current Constitution defines the impediment of a representative only as matters concerning the representative of the representative personally or his or her official performance in committee. The Chancellor of Justice estimates that the Ministry of Justice may not have time to prepare the matter further during this parliamentary term.

Also the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (center) criticized the current practice immediately after the Haavisto report of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.