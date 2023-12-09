Chancellor of Justice | Why is the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s criticism considered dangerous and can he really single-handedly overturn the government’s intentions? This is what it’s all about

The highest president of the administrative court Kari Kuusiniemi did on Thursday extraordinary position. He filmed at the chief justice days he held in speech “extremely worrying” is how some of the basic Finnish politicians have criticized the actions of the Deputy Chancellor of Justice in connection with the decision to close the eastern border.

The polemic arose when the deputy chancellor of justice Mikko Puumalainen considered that the closure of all border crossing points on the eastern border is not justified. The government decided to leave one of them open. This drew harsh criticism from basic Finns.

Congressman Sheikki Laakso (ps) hinted at “firing” the deputy chancellor of justice. Head of the administrative committee of the Parliament Mauri Peltokangas (ps) asked Ilta-Sanom in the interview he gave, “do we really live in such a society where one guy can, with his own interpretation, stop the Government’s proposal”.

Kuusiniemi considered the views to be worrying and dangerous, for example from the point of view of the doctrine of the threefold division of power.

Later, the government made a new decision to close the Raja-Joosepi border crossing as well. For that, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Tuomas Pöysti showed the green light, and the entire border was closed on November 30.

HS asked comments on Thursday Kuusiniemi’s review from Laakso and Peltokanga. They practically stuck to their previous position. “Is it really the case that in Finland, in any case, one man can have the last word,” Peltokangas asked.

Is it so? In this article, we will go through what it is all about.

What does the doctrine of the threefold division of power mean and why did Kari Kuusiniemi find questioning it “extremely worrying”?

In Finland, legislative power is exercised by the parliament, executive power by the government, and judicial power by independent courts. In a rule of law, the use of public power must be based on the law.

Nothing or no one is above the law, not even if he has great popular support or a large majority in the elections behind him.

Parliament is the highest state body that enacts laws. It cannot enact arbitrary laws either, as it is limited by the Finnish Constitution, EU law and international human rights treaties.

With the help of the doctrine of the threefold division of state power, the aim is to guarantee that the use of power remains balanced and controlled.

“The demand that a legality monitor should be dismissed whose position does not please the political decision-makers whose activities he is supposed to monitor, or the supposed public opinion, is extremely dangerous. I really hope that this kind of discussion can be put to an end”, Kuusiniemi stated in his speech.

What does the Chancellor of the Exchequer do?

The Chancellor of Justice supervises that the president, government and ministries comply with the law in their official duties.

For example, Ben Zyskowicz, the leader of the coalition MP, has said that already based on the opinion given by the Constitutional Law Committee at the time, the border should be able to be closed completely. What is the relationship between the Constitutional Law Committee and the Chancellor of the Exchequer?

When the Border Guard Act was amended last year the constitutional committee consideredthat it is possible to close the border for a short time in very exceptional circumstances.

Those who appeal to this estimate that the government should therefore be able to close the entire border if necessary.

“It’s quite interesting that the entire parliament wants something. Then one guy walks into the room and says sorry, we’re going to stop this”, Peltokangas told HS on Thursday.

The Constitutional Law Committee monitors that the enacted laws comply with the Constitution and international human rights treaties. When enacting laws, however, it cannot review in advance all possible cases and circumstances in which the law will be applied in the future.

That’s why we need a chancellor of justice. Concrete decisions presented by the government are submitted for his review.

“Weighing in the phase of enacting the law cannot replace weighing in the phase of applying the law, even in the concrete situation at that time. It is incorrect to say that the situation at hand would have been resolved with the statement issued by the Constitutional Law Committee on the border guard law. It is not,” wrote the professor emeritus of general law Kaarlo Tuori In his opinion piece published in HS.

Peltokangas wondered to HS if one man – in this case Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen – can walk over the government, the parliament and the constitutional law committee. Can you?

Can not.

If the Chancellor of Justice finds that a decision or measure by the government or a minister threatens to violate the law, he must present his comments on the matter with reasons.

However, this does not bind the government. The board can also leave a note on its own value.

If the government does not take into account the Chancellor of Justice’s remark, the Chancellor of Justice must enter his position in the minutes of the Government Council and, if necessary, take other measures. This has rarely happened in Finland.

Ultimately, the legality of the decisions of the government and authorities is weighed by the courts.

Will the legal assessment be made by only “one man”, i.e. Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen or Chancellor of Justice Pöysti?

The Chancellor of Justice alone has decision-making power, but his statements are prepared by rapporteurs. There were always two presenters on the border issue. Their task is to ensure that all the statements made by the Chancellor of Justice are mutually consistent.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice exercises the same powers as the Chancellor of Justice. The Deputy Chancellor of Justice decides cases when the Chancellor of Justice is prevented. At the time of the first border decision, Pöysti was on a business trip.

Both Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen’s and Chancellor of Justice Pöyst’s statements were prepared by the rapporteur’s advisors Maija Salo and Heli Honkapää.