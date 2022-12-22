Chancellor of Justice | The Ministry delayed in confirming the laws, the Chancellor of Justice issued a remark

The Ministry of Transport and Communications did not present the three laws approved by the parliament to the president within the three-month deadline. Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti considered the procedure to be against the constitution and issued a notice.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti has given the Ministry of Transport and Communications a notice that it had not taken the three laws approved by the parliament to be confirmed by the president within the three-month deadline.

The law cannot be submitted to the president for confirmation after the deadline, but the matter returns to the parliament.

Pöysti considers the shortcoming very serious, as it is a procedure against the constitution.

“Presenting the Parliament’s answers to the President of the Republic within the deadline stipulated in the Constitution is an essential part of democracy in the rule of law. The confirmation decision can no longer be made after the deadline has passed. If the deadline is not met, the powers of the President of the Republic cannot be exercised either.”

The laws concerned the common aviation area between the member states of the European Union and three different countries. The countries were Armenia, Qatar and Ukraine.

Ministry said that the omission was due to human error, which was contributed to by the presenter’s exceptionally high workload at that very moment. Similar negligence had not occurred before.

According to the ministry, the workload of the department in question has since leveled off, and a second presenter has been added to handle air traffic matters. The monitoring of all parliament’s answers has also been enhanced in the ministry.

In its decision, Pöysti emphasizes that the Government must take care of organizing the work in such a way that the parliament’s answers will be presented to the President of the Republic within the deadline stipulated in the constitution.

In this case, however, it was a human, unique error. The Office of the Chancellor of Justice is not aware of any similar cases. The ministry has also reformed its working methods so that the mistake would not happen again.

For these reasons, Pöysti considered it sufficient to issue a notice.