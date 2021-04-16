Chancellor of Justice The Chancellor of Justice considers Pöysti having kept the role, but admits “the hapless formatting” in posts: “I have exposed myself to criticism”

“Yes, I recognize that there has been tension between my proactive and purely supervisory activities,” Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti tells HS.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti still considers that he has not resigned from his role as guardian of the rule of law, where he is not allowed to advise the government on resolving legal problems.

I sent emails reveal that he advised the Prime Minister Sanna Marinia (sd) detail in the drafting and communication of a bill enabling restrictions on movement. Among other things, he proposed new wordings for the text of the law and guided the Prime Minister in what should be emphasized in public.

The legal scholars interviewed by HS considered the activity very questionable.

HS asked the Chancellor of Justice for comments on the issues raised in the emails.

What is your response to the fact that you have been giving instructions to the government and contributing to the writing of the articles?

“I have commented on articles which have been presented for decision-making. In steps had obvious problems, and I have previously intervened before making a decision to articles, if they have had problems, errors or considerable confusion. There was a legal error in the politically placed cottage section in the term management, which I had to address. In addition, there had been a discussion between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Education and Culture on the issue of religious freedom, on which I had also taken an oral position. ”

“The emails are about the articles distributed after the government’s deliberations just before the government’s plenary session, which were meant to be final. The Chancellor of Justice has therefore not been involved in the basic preparation of the government’s proposal, but has intervened in the final stages in drafting the articles, because there were problems with them. ”

“My comments on communications relate to the idea of ​​the Ministry of Justice that instead of restrictions on movement, the purpose of the law should be to talk about restricting contacts. My email is a bit out of context, but my idea was that the purpose of the law should have been reflected in all the exceptions. Otherwise, there would be a danger of doing exactly as the Committee on Constitutional Affairs stated that the purpose of the law disappears from the list of exceptions. So it was not a question of political communication, but of a model proposed by the Ministry of Justice that would have been more legally sustainable. ”

Do you consider it your duty to state in an e-mail that “the drafters deserve praise” and to provide guidance on what to emphasize when publicizing the bill?

“The message starts from the fact that we have commented on the legal texts in the email. So I have commented on the text of the law. When this was legislation that had to affect citizens very deeply, we were worried about how the idea would be conveyed in the text. ”

Guiding what is worth emphasizing in public is, in my view, by no means a matter of legality control. How did you comment?

“Yes. It had an unfortunate design. I meant to say how the public is informed about the content of the provision in the central government proposal. I admit that the message I wrote quickly was poorly worded. ”

In your second message, you also gave communications instructions to Undersecretary of State Timo Lankinen, stating in general terms that “in communications, it is also worth emphasizing the limitation of physical close contacts to what is necessary in the name and purpose of the law, thus avoiding trivialities”.

“This was a key point in the constitutional assessment of the government’s proposal when assessing whether it was potentially acceptable. The main idea was therefore the proposal of the Ministry of Justice that the restriction of contacts should be the purpose of the law. ”

The fact that the Chancellor of Justice makes comments on what is worth emphasizing in communication may make it appear to an outsider that the Chancellor of Justice has acted as if he were a communications consultant.

“I admit that design is very prone to criticism. However, I tried to avoid a legally incorrect picture of the key provision of the government’s proposal. ”

You stated in a statement issued on 6 April that as Chancellor of Justice you have not left the role of “referee” and especially not been a member of the “government team”. Do you still agree?

“I will stick to this statement. Yes, I recognize that there has been tension between my proactive and purely supervisory actions. In retrospect, it would have made sense to indicate in the e-mails only that you write the text of the law more clearly. ”

Do you want to respond to the criticism from legal scholars?

“I myself have exposed themselves to criticism, and better not to take a position criticisms, which belongs to the public domain. The messages concern my duties provided for in the second paragraph of Article 108 of the Constitution. “

According to the section, the Chancellor of Justice must, upon request, provide the President, the Council of State and ministries with information and opinions on legal issues.