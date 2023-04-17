Chancellor of Justice | Metsähallitus has granted free hunting permits to hundreds of hunters

Many famous people have received free hunting and fishing permits from Metsähallitus. The one-year stakeholder permits ended, as the Chancellor of Justice defined them as illegal.

Metsähallitus has granted free hunting and fishing permits to hundreds of Finns in the last ten years.

HS asked Metsähallitus for a list of persons who received a stakeholder permit for the years 2012–2022. It turned out that over 900 Finns have received a free hunting permit at least once in ten years.

Stakeholder group permits for fishing have been granted to approximately 470 Finns.

Among there are numerous well-known persons, including MPs and former ministers, high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of the Environment, as well as business leaders and media representatives.

In addition, several executives from the forest industry and forest sector are involved. The list includes, for example, the current CEO of Metsä Group Ilkka Hämälä and former CEO of Metsä Group, mountain adviser Kari Jordan. The former CEO of Metsäteollisuus ry is also on the list Timo Jaatinen and the chairman of MTK Juha Marttila.

The Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, WMO, is also present Petteri Taalasformer prime minister and commissioner, chief representative of Sitra Jyrki Katainen and a Member of Parliament Markku Eestilä (kok) and former MPs Markus Mustajärvi (left) and Mikko Kärnä (center).

Most of the people on the list are men. There are a handful of women in the group, for example the chief of staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Jaana Husu-Kallio and the former head of the Ministry of the Environment Hannele Pokka. Also his followers Juhani Damski is on the list.

There is a nationwide hunting permit based on self-introduction According to Metsähallitus received 203 people in ten years.

“ In November, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice reprimanded Metsähallitus for activities contrary to the Hunting Act.

However, some have not used their permission, even though it was written for them. For example, the former ministers who were in the group Juha Sipilä (center), Petteri Orpo (cook) and Jari Leppä (central) have not, according to Metsähallitus, used their stakeholder permit.

HS has previously told about deer hunts, which Metsähallitus still organizes every year for numerous people in significant social positions.

Abroad the hunting permits granted to the group, valid for up to a year, based on voluntary familiarization, have now been put on hold, as the Chancellor of Justice has defined them as illegal.

In November, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice reprimanded Metsähallitus for activities contrary to the Hunting Act. During the spring, Metsähallitus must find out the steps to change the procedure.

By June 2nd at the latest, a report on the fiscal status of free or discounted hunting permits must also be presented.

Batch finance manager Jukka Bisin According to Metsähallitus, Metsähallitus has already reformed the practices of its stakeholder permits and abandoned stakeholder permits for hunting based on voluntary familiarization.

“Of course, we follow the instructions of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice and limit stakeholder permits to yachts organized by Metsähallitus only,” he says.

“Nowadays, the hunting license is strictly tied to the recipient’s job duties.”

“ “In the future, free permits will be issued mainly against hunting supervision and game management.”

Authorization policy has been very extensive. According to Bis, it has not worked as intended, i.e. helped stakeholders get to know the state’s hunting and fishing areas.

Metsähallitus has issued permits to persons it deems important, so that they can get to know hunting and fishing “on their own”.

Some of the permits have been granted nationwide for one year at a time.

“According to the practice that has been in effect since 1993, stakeholder permits valid for up to one year have been granted to a large number of people. However, the conditions have been tightened over the years,” says Bisi.

According to him, the current practice was based on the payment regulation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The Office of the Chancellor of Justice also requires the regulation to be updated.

In addition Metsähallitus and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, which oversees it, must find out whether free permits create a tax advantage for their recipients.

“In the future, free permits will be issued mainly against hunting supervision and game management,” says Bisi.

The reform that has already been implemented concerns stakeholder permits based on self-initiated familiarization. In the case of fishing, the legal basis for free permits is still being clarified.

“The whole thing will be looked at again when we get the taxman’s official position on the matter.”

Correction 17.4. 15:58: Kari Jordan is the former, not current, CEO of Metsä Group. Timo Jaatinen is the former, not current, CEO of Metsäteollisuus ry.