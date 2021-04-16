Chancellor of Justice Emails reveal: Chancellor of Justice Pöysti advised Prime Minister on communications and writing a text of the law – Legal scholars highly question

It is not the job of the Chancellor of Justice to advise ministries on how to resolve a legal dilemma.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti advised the Prime Minister Sanna Marinia (sd) detail in the drafting and communication of a bill enabling restrictions on movement. Among other things, he proposed new wordings for the text of the law and guided Marin in what should be emphasized when presenting the performance in public.

This is clear from Pöyst’s e-mail correspondence received by HS. He was the first to be told about the emails Evening paper.

The role of the Chancellor of Justice is to present legal remarks to the Government’s proposals at various stages of drafting the law. However, as a legality monitor, it is not his job to advise ministries on how to resolve a legal dilemma.

Out himself stressed last week in its bulletinthat he did not step down from the role of “referee”.

“I am therefore of justice, served as the movement restrictions fact, as an independent overseer of legality, and not as a member of the Board of Directors koronatiimin. The ‘consultation’ referred to in the interview with constitutional law experts has been a multi-stage examination of draft proposals, largely replacing the round of opinions and the normal ex-ante scrutiny. As Chancellor of Justice, I have not left the role of ‘referee’ and I am not a member of the government team. ”

On March 25, however, Pöysti wrote to Prime Minister Marin, his secretary of state To Henrik Haapajärvi and his special assistant Matti Niemelle in the email you sent:

“I don’t have a legal comment on the solution below, the cottage barn is still checking to see if and or or. As a whole, a balanced presentation and meets the requirements of necessity and proportionality in my view and thus I have no point of view from the point of view of legality control. The draftsmen deserve praise. The public should emphasize limiting contacts to the bare minimum and not the details of exceptions. The disease spreads through contact. ”

Government sent a bill to Parliament in March allowing restrictions on movement. However, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs found it so problematic that the government withdrew the proposal altogether.

In the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the basic solution of the bill, in which any movement normally included in the foundations of everyday life is prohibited with relatively broad exceptions provided for separately, would inevitably have led to very interpretative provisions.

Pöysti received a bill that was considered incomplete a lot of criticism. He set out his views on the matter last week at a press conference and in a long press release.

In its press release, Pöysti also stated:

“Thus, the role of the Chancellor of Justice is not to rewrite the bill better, but this is the task of the draftsmen under the official responsibility of the Ministry preparing the Constitution.”

Among other things, to the Undersecretary of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Timo Lankinen In an e-mail dated 25 March, Pöysti proposed several amendments to the legal text:

‘A couple of substantive notes, one more substantive and one more technical, to be taken into account for HE and contact restriction HE: 1) Substantive question to be reviewed with OKM, if applicable Section 3 (9) contains an exception for an individual pastoral appointment. There may still be a debate about restrictions on religious freedom with regard to baptismal ordinances and their witnesses and the like. If necessary, you can check this and a possible argumentation with regard to those who know OKM. If the risk of infection is not very significant, an exception of the type “individual delivery in a religious community that is very important in personal life” could be considered to be added on the basis of proportionality. Given the short duration of the current restrictions and the very weighty purpose of protecting fundamental rights, I do not consider such a change to be legally necessary, but it is necessary that the matter has at least been examined and that there are also arguments in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. 2) Section 3 (12) of the Act “cottage section”: need for legal remedy There would be a legal need to make technical corrections to the legal text. The term permanent control refers to a right in rem in rem and a substantial extension that applies to members of the same economy is only apparent from the explanatory memorandum. In this case, for example, you could write box 12 as follows: 12) a person owned or permanently controlled and operated by a person or another person belonging to the same household… .. A sentence could be added to the detailed justification stating that the exception is limited to situations where the holiday home is permanently used by members of one’s own household, regardless of the property form and where the risk of spreading infections outside one’s own household is more limited. “

Pöysti also made recommendations on how to communicate the issue:

“As a general remark, communication should also strongly emphasize the limitation of physical close contact to what is necessary in the name and purpose of the law, thus avoiding trivialities.”

HS asked from legal scholars how Pöyst’s operations in the light of e-mails appear.

Emeritus Processor of Administrative Law at the University of Helsinki Olli Mäenpää considers that the Chancellor of Justice has acted improperly in the performance of his duties.

“Based on the messages, it seems strong that he has acted as a legal consultant and participated in the drafting of the law in a very concrete way. He would seem to have taken on a dual role, which is highly questionable for the Chancellor of Justice, whose basic duties include overseeing the legality of the activities of the Government and by no means turning the government’s bills. One may well ask how credible the review of legality, which is subject to the provisions formulated by the Chancellor of Justice himself. ”

Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Ojanen estimates that, based on the e-mails, the Chancellor of Justice has shifted from a law enforcement officer to a “crown lawyer” in March.

“In public, he has said he has been a critical and skeptical law enforcement officer, but the closer he has come to completing the government’s presentation, the more he has been a kind of law-making player-coach who has encouraged others.”

Professor of Public Law at the University of Turku Janne Salminen considers that the Chancellor of Justice appears to be having difficulty in balancing his various duties.

“The messages shed a special light on the Chancellor of Justice’s previous report on his activities. In my opinion, based on an earlier report by the Chancellor of Justice, his role in drafting the law has not been nearly as active as the e-mails show. ”