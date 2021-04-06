Chancellor of Justice Chancellor of Justice Pöysti, who has received strong criticism, talks about his activities in connection with the preparation of movement restrictions

The bill, which allowed restrictions on movement, escaped to the Constitutional Committee and was withdrawn by the government. The knockout sparked widespread debate about the level of drafting. The role of the Chancellor of Justice is central to the drafting of legislation.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin more information is due today on Tuesday on its role and activities in the preparation of the bill on movement restrictions.

The government withdrew the proposal from parliament last week after the Constitutional Committee had stated its deficient in many ways.

The knockout of the committee sparked widespread public debate about the level of drafting. The Chancellor of Justice is responsible for supervising the legality of the office of the Government, ie the government and ministries, and the President of the Republic.

Read more: Legal scholars criticize Chancellor of Justice Pöyst’s actions: “It’s almost a pity for the government”

“The Chancellor of Justice’s speech will be followed by a further discussion on the role of the Chancellor and constitutional control in general,” the Office of the Chancellor of Justice tweeted on Thursday.

To the Committee on Constitutional Affairs a runaway bill would have made it possible to ban outdoor movement in the worst areas of the corona epidemic. However, it had a large number of interpretations exceptions.

The preparation of movement restrictions was strongly in the hands of the Prime Minister’s Office. The adoption of the proposal already caused friction between the governing parties. It was particularly critical of the Greens, the Left Alliance and the RKP.